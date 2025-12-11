C.J. Stroud Admits Chemistry With Texans WRs Still Developing

The Houston Texans' offense has had just two games with C.J. Stroud back at the helm after being sidelined for three weeks with his concussion suffered against the Denver Broncos, and in that sample size, Houston's star signal caller has done just enough to get this group over the hunt for wins number four and five in a row.

But for Stroud, even with two solid games under his belt and the Texans being on a hot streak as a whole, building the right chemistry with his pass-catching talents still seems to be a bit of a work in progress in the final quarter of the year.

"I think we've, you know, built rapports throughout the room," Stroud said of his pass-catchers ahead of Week 15. "Some of the guys, I'm still trying to figure them out, and then I think, when I got the concussion, I thought I was getting a connection with some guys I've been thrown to in a minute. And then kind of had to restart that when I came back."

"So, I think it's going to take more time with everybody, but, I think we're taking charge every week. We're just having more conversation, communication. I want them to see how I see it. I want to see how they see it. So, that connection, that chemistry is getting built every game."

C.J. Stroud Looking to Build Further Chemsitry With Texans' Offense

The Texans' quarterback finds himself in a unique situation compared to other top quarterbacks in the NFL. He went through an offseason of immense change both at receiver and on the o-line, came back this season to struggle off the bat to a 3-5 record, went on to miss three games during a pivotal part of the year, and is now back in the fold with four games left to cement their playoff hopes.

Not many quarterbacks have been placed in such a position, but Stroud has handled those duties rather impressively. He's slotted back in with a bit of self-proclaimed rust, but he's seemingly gotten better with every half he's played in, providing a ton of confidence for what lies ahead.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) greets fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

To this point, the Texans have been rolling across the past month, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement, especially offensively. So for Stroud, there's still tons of work to be done in the coming weeks.

For a top receiver, Nico Collins, as someone that's paired next to Stroud as a consistently dominant target upon his arrival, keeping his production at a high level shouldn't be much of a problem for the final four weeks. But for those beyond the WR1 on the depth chart, it looks like Houston's signal-caller will look to make some tweaks to make the operation run even smoother.

