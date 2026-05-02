Nick Caserio Hints at Kamari Ramsey's Role in Texans' Secondary

The Houston Texans got their hands on a dynamic chess piece in USC defensive back Kamari Ramsey at the top of the fifth round in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ramsey, who's a physical, athletic defender with experience playing multiple spots on the field at the college level, projects to be a strong fit into an already-elite Texans secondary.

And with the array of traits— both physically and technically— Ramsey sets up as someone that can translate well to the NFL level, and an exciting fit in Houston's already electric secondary for years to come.

But even with the defensive toolbox that Ramsey projects to have, it seems like the Texans staff and general manager Nick Caserio might have plans to initially fill him in as a safety, where he excelled in 2024 with the Trojans, rather than at nickel, where he played most of last season.

“Kamari, he played safety in '24. Then, [USC] moved him down to move of a nickel position this past year," Caserio said on Texans All Access, "Probably a little bit better safety than he is a nickel. Good size, very smart, very instinctive. Different... you can kind of see his awareness in how he plays."

"He was a player our grades were consistent throughout the process. We had a good Zoom discussion with him... Good football player from a good football program. No question about it.”

Nick Caserio on Kamari Ramsey on Texans all Access:



“Probably a little bit better safety than he is a nickel. Good size, very smart, very instinctive. Good football player from a good football program, no question about it.” pic.twitter.com/bfJngRzGle — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) May 1, 2026

Kamari Ramsey Likely to Begin as Depth Safety

Ramsey clearly fits the mold of a Texans defender with a hard-hitting play style and physicality. So it's easy to see why someone like Caserio or the Texans front office had their eyes on him after seeing his tape and having a strong opinion of him after their interviews.

In terms of an on-the-field fit, Ramsey's well-rounded traits and versatility give him a high ceiling in an NFL defense, and especially in a scheme like the Texans' that leans on their secondary and nickel packages heavily.

Long term, it will be his ability to translate to multiple areas of the field that determines how high his exact ceiling turns out to be.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) is stopped by USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) after a short gain in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But at least initially, the Texans feel primed to start Ramsey solidly as a depth safety behind Reed Blankenship and Calen Bullock.

That's where they feel his skills are best utilized, and where he can still use his athletic traits, fluidity, and ball skills to be an impact player in either zone or man coverage.

His future as a nickel or anywhere else with Houston remains to be determined, even if he might have the ceiling to make the transition happen, eventially.

Considering the Texans already have their hands on one of the best nickel defenders in the league with Jalen Pitre, it's hard to expect a day-three rookie like Ramsey uprooting those reps from the jump anyways.

So in year one, expect his impact and versatility to be gradually developed to Houston's elite standards at safety in a limited capacity, but still as a valued presence who will get his fair share of opportunities throughout year one.

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