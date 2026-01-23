While weighing up mega dollar risk and reward is fairly commonplace for any NFL general manager, that process gets put on steroids when it comes to handing contracts out to starting quarterbacks.

For Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio, what to do with his own signal caller C.J. Stroud is reaching a crucial fork in the road after three seasons that have charted a course, but still not a completely clear one.

Of course, Stroud's disastrous turnover-riddled playoff performances have put his contract situation in the spotlight, especially as it relates to paying him like an elite franchise quarterback moving forward. Understandably, Caserio is not ashamed to admit that the front office has to weigh things up before they commit to any kind of long-term contract for Stroud.

"If we want to go game by game, we don't win the KC game without C.J. Stroud," Caserio admitted. "He'll be the first to tell you he didn't play well on Sunday."

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you he played well either. He knows that. Look at his body of work, this guy's been a damn good QB in this league. For three years. It's the truth. Again, you want to look at everything in totality, every player, we'll always look at their situation and it's always case by case."

Texans Have Big Decisions Regarding C.J. Stroud's Future

After all, immediately placing salary cap restraints upon themselves could ultimately dictate that there's not enough money left over to keep the Texans' outstanding defensive unit intact for the long-term. Taking things on a more cautious yearly basis is a front office tactic that's always tricky when it comes to quarterbacks: because the price never goes down.

Driving the mechanics of the deal is the fact that Stroud's still playing on his rookie deal, so consequently, Caserio knows the Texans can maintain contractual control at an affordable price for now. Indeed, that could see the Texans front office inevitably take the road of picking up the fifth-year option on their signal-caller later this offseason.

Irrespective of what holding pattern Caserio opts to operate within, it all really hinges upon Stroud performing at a level whereby the Texans can make a deeper run in the playoffs. You need only take a look at recent maneuvers with the Buffalo Bills organization to see pretty starkly how the desperation to stay within a Super Bowl window can lead to irrational thinking.

Without any doubt, the Texans' top decision-makers want to feel things out with more common sense, but rest assured Stroud's own representatives will be well aware that his market value will remain brisk on sheer potential alone.

On one hand, Caserio is well aware that at 24 years old, Stroud has made strides during his first three years, but his quarterback has undoubtedly not progressed since his outstanding rookie year.

As the total capitulation in Foxborough against the New England Patriots only proved, and as head coach DeMeco Ryans has freely admitted; Stroud has a lot to learn about fundamental ball security.

“I think each one was a little different. Sometimes you just got to learn that the play is not there," Ryans said of Stroud. "C.J. knows that. He's trying to make a play; the play is not there. Sometimes you just got to dirt it. Sometimes you got to take a sack, even though you don't want to do that as a quarterback. That's where the growth level comes.”

Simply put, Caserio and the Texans' top brass just haven't seen enough quarterback smarts from Stroud–- at least to the extent which would allow them to make a major plunge and get ahead of the fiscal curve. Therefore, Ryans has sent his star signal caller into a crucial offseason heading into year four, and also deal with adversity without being dragged down by all the negativity.

“I just told him, ‘Don't listen to anything. Put your phone away," Ryans said. "Don't listen to anything, because there's going to be a lot of negative talk out there for you.’ Specifically, I just told him to get away, clear his mind. "Because right now, at this moment, I know there's going to be a lot of attention on him, a lot of negative media, and today, a lot of questions about him. That's what it is, and he understands the position that he is in."

As a quarterback leading the team, a lot is expected of you, a lot of eyes are on you, so when it doesn't go right, there's going to be a lot of negative talk about you. He understands that and he just can't allow the opinions of others to weigh who he really is inside.”

Making Stroud prove he's fully worthy of being paid elite level money is no bad thing in theory, but that will rely on him having the vital X-factor deep down inside to begin with.

