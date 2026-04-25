Texans Draft DB Kamari Ramsey to Kick Off Round 5: Instant Grade

The Houston Texans have kept their hands busy throughout the length of day three in the 2026 NFL Draft, now picking up their third prospect of the day within the top 150 overall picks.

This time, they've landed on USC defensive back Kamari Ramsey as their latest selection at pick 141, making for their second investment on the defense through the day, combining with LB Wade Woodaz in round four.

Let's break down what the Texans are getting out of their newest piece in their secondary with an instant grade and analysis:

What Texans Are Getting From Kamari Ramsey

Ramsey measures in at 6-foot, 200 pounds, having started the past two years with the Trojans as a versatile piece in their secondary.

In nine games throughout his 2025 season with the Trojans, Ramsey put together a combined 27 tackles, 1.5 for loss, and two passes defended, also missing three games with a knee injury.

He's someone who can line up at both nickel and safety, and played the latter throughout most of his 2025 campaign as a result of injuries to USC's defense.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

But his calling card, along with his versatility, is his physicality. He's a hard-hitting presence who can help in the run with strong movement skills, but also combines that with the physical tools to play well in man coverage.

He still needs more polish when it comes to his discipline and inconsistencies, but that's typical for any rookie around this range of the draft. In all, he's still viewed as one of the better safety prospects in the class.

How Kamari Ramsey Fits With Houston

When looking at the scouting report, it's easy to see why the Texans would be interested in such a fit like Ramsey. He fits the exact playstyle Houston loves to utilize in their secondary: fast, versatile, and hard-hitting presences that can be a defensive playmaker in multiple ways.

On Houston's depth chart, he projects to initially fill into a rotational role at strong safety behind newly-added veteran Reed Blakenship,

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He'll also help add more depth behind Jalen Pitre as another face who can play nickel, or even have a few packages where both Pitre and Ramsey are on the field together as a deadly, hard-hitting duo in the secondary.

Based on how the Texans' safety depth unraveled last year and the multiple names who had been slotted into that strong safety role, the Texans are seemingly doubling down with two offseason additions in Blankenship and Ramsey to ensure that's not the case again next season.

Grade: B+

Depth at safety was an underrated area on the Texans' roster to circle as a need that could be attacked in round three, and this acquisition does exactly that in a big way.

Ramsey's versatility that allows Houston to move him around the field in varied situations also tends to help boost his stock as a valuable day three selection, and could add another layer of potency to this elite-level defense as a whole.

RD 5 | PK #141 - Texans: Kamari Ramsey S, USC



Ramsey is the highest-rated player left on the board by the NGS overall score. He’s one of four safeties in this class with 75+ NGS production and athleticism scores, joining Caleb Downs, Dillon Thieneman and A.J. Haulcy. pic.twitter.com/rF4zE0sylZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 25, 2026

And with how he projects to connect with the Texans' physical, relentless mindset on that side of the ball, there are no worries that he'll fit right into his new home in no time.

There's a case to be made that South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore––another versatile defensive back who's seen his stock drop a bit further from consensus projections––could've filled the same role that Ramsey projects to, and might've been an even better fit.

Having said that, Ramsey still was a top candidate on the board in this range that helps round out Houston's secondary in the back-end, and as a result, shakes out as what might just be their best pick to come off the board in day three thus far.

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