One Texans Undrafted Rookie is Turning Heads at Training Camp

﻿The Houston Texans' 53-man roster is projecting to be a tough one to crack for undrafted rookies brought in this offseason trying to stake their claim in the league.

There's talent to be had on both sides of the ball, the depth chart is deep at several areas, and the Texans have eight newly-drafted rookies coming in ahead of them. To be an undrafted rookie on this roster means you're going to have your work cut out for you in training camp.

But one undrafted player the Texans have picked up who has already made some big plays during camp is Stanford cornerback Collin Wright, who's shown to be a bit of a pleasant surprise who's worth keeping an eye on.

CB Collin Wright Emerging as a Camp Standout for Texans

Wright, a 6-foot, 188-pound cornerback, wasn't picked up as the most physically gifted or fast defender in the class. He's a little undersized and doesn't wow you with his quickness on the defensive end.

But even without that high-end speed and that status of going undrafted, Wright has been someone who's caught the attention of many for the plays he's been making all throughout camp. And for some, dating back to how he's taken on the offseason program in the spring.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley is among those who have seen some great signs out of Wright's start in practice––mainly thanks to his ball-hawk skills that seem to have popped up in virtually every practice.

"Collin's a dog," Stingley said of Wright. "At some point during practice, he's either going to get a pick, or he's almost going to get a pick. And he do it every day. He did it during the spring. He's doing it now. He just keeps on growing."

DeMeco Ryans Also Had Praise to Give Collin Wright

That praise for Wright hasn't just stemmed from the players either. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has also been someone who's been impressed by the undrafted corner as somebody who's always able to get his hands on the football.

"Collin is one of the rookies who's shown up almost every day," Ryans said of Wright. "He finds a way to get his hands on the ball in some type of fashion."

"Whether he's picking the ball, whether he's playing sticky coverage and attacking the ball, getting PBUs, he's done a really great job of always showing that capability... That's a good quality to have as a corner. So, he's done a really good job."

That production from Wright in practice, paired with his versatility as someone who can play on the outside and as the nickel, also tends to help get him some extra looks and reps his way in this Texans defense that loves to run in nickel formation.

And if Wright's able to keep up the momentum he's recently shown, there's no reason to believe he can't squeeze his way onto the 53-man roster in due time.

The Texans do have some locks at their cornerback position when circling those who will be bound to make it past cutdown day–– including Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, and their second-year third-round pick Jaylin Smith–– but have a wide open room for someon like Wright to slot into as the CB4 or CB5.

Doing so would put Wright in a rare class of Texans UDFAs in this year's group who have shown enough throughout the preseason to make themselves worthy of making it past the 53-man cut, and potentially gain some snaps his way early in the season.

So far, he's taken all of the right steps towards making that a reality, but there are still several weeks to go in practice, and even three weeks of preseason to sort through, before rosters are finalized. So the work is far from over for Wright.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!