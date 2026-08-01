Keylan Rutledge Already Making Strong Impression With Texans

The Houston Texans made a statement investment into their offensive line earlier this offseason when they decided to select Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge with the 26th pick in the draft––even trading two spots up the board to ensure they were able to land him.

When looking at the profile of Rutledge and what he brings to the table, you can see exactly why the Texans were eager to bring him in: he's physical, has a tough mindset, projects to be someone who can line up at multiple positions on the offensive line, and can really be a staple presence on Houston's offensive front for several years moving forward.

And just a few days into the Texans’ training camp, that decision to add Rutledge into the fold is already looking like a wise one.

Keylan Rutledge Finding Significant Reps With First Unit O-Line

For one, Rutledge has found his groove as a part of the Texans' first-unit offensive line. He's gotten run at both left guard and center throughout the first four days of practice, and has performed well in the reps that he's gotten.

While still extremely early, it feels like he's establishing himself as a strong bet to begin the year as a starter at either position––but more likely to fill in at center, while free agent signing Wyatt Teller lines up at left guard.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That battle upfront within all of the offensive line positions, not just Rutledge's spot on the interior, will be more clearly determined once the Texans get padded practice going on Monday.

However, based on early returns, Rutledge is establishing early trust from the coaching staff and making the most of his opportunities.

Rutledge's Relentless Mindset Has Been on Full Display

Rutledge, in the midst of the practices he's had so far, has also made his presence felt as a result of some eye-catching physical moments, and even light scuffles with the defensive side.

The Texans' rookie lineman, on the first day of training camp, had a notable rep against linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in which he surprisingly took the veteran to the ground, leading to Al-Shaair getting fired up for Rutledge for his effort on the play.

One tidbit I forgot to mention on Wednesday…Rookie OL Keylan Rutledge took LB Azeez Al-Shaair to the ground during a play and Azeez got up and was pumped for the way the rookie was working…#Texans #Sarge — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) July 30, 2026

In the days to follow, Rutledge also got his hands dirty following one of his reps in a scuffle with defensive end Ali Gaye.

Of course, you don't want that type of intensity happening between teammates in every practice, but having that energy does tend to showcase just the type of intense, tough-minded player that the rookie lineman is able to be.

DeMeco Ryans Taking Notice of Keylan Rutledge's Start in Camp

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has clearly seen that mindset from his rookie himself within the early motions of camp––crediting Rutledge as a S.W.A.R.M. (special work ethic and relentless mindset) type of player that he loves to have around his roster.

"Keylan is a S.W.A.R.M. player. I love it," Ryans said of Rutledge on Saturday. "I love to see an offensive lineman pushing guys downfield, still fighting to make sure he finishes. I love his mindset. That's what it should be. He cares a lot. You guys see it standing to the side. We see, I watch it all the time. I try to highlight him in our team meetings because that's what we're looking for."

"When you have that type of mindset at offensive line, it's a problem for defenders because you're just a pest. You can't get rid of guys and that's what he is. He's a nuisance for the defense and that's what he's going to be for us and I love every bit of it."

"He's a SWARM player."



HC DeMeco Ryans on C/G Keylan Rutledge @Keylan301 pic.twitter.com/Swr9OMt4bQ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 1, 2026

Once the pads come on for Rutledge and the rest of the Texans, and the team gets even further into their preparation for the year ahead in preseason, his presence and unique mindset on this offensive line will become even more noticeable than it's already become.

But so far, Rutledge is showcasing all you can ask from a first-year offensive lineman, and is making the Texans' choice of him in this year's draft already look like a strong one.

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