Texans' Cal McNair Leaves No Doubt About Commitment to C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans have been at the center of some swirling discussions regarding the future of their quarterback C.J. Stroud.

After three up-and-down years at the helm as Houston's starting signal caller, Stroud now has two years left on his rookie deal after his fifth-year option being accepted last month, and now leaves up the topic of an extension to follow as a major talking point.

So far, there's been no reported discussion on those negotiations taking place. And it may inevitably rely on Stroud having a bounce-back fourth season in order to truly cement the confidence from the Texans brass to pay out that big contract.

As to how that fourth season starting for Houston plays out remains to be seen. However, in the mind of Texans owner Cal McNair, it appears that while he's not willing to dive into contract specifics, he and the team are dedicated to their starting quarterback moving forward.

"As you know, we'll leave that up with Nick [Caserio]," McNair said of Stroud's contract talks, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "Those communications are behind the scenes. But, yeah, we're fully committed to C.J. We exercised his fifth-year option. We'll see how it all works out."

'We're fully committed to C.J.' #Texans chair and CEO Cal McNair on $25.9 million fifth-year option for quarterback C.J. Stroud 'We'll see how it works out' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/FFepSotzxe — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2026

The Texans' ownership of the McNairs has backed Stroud throughout the entire offseason, dating back to positive comments regarding Houston's quarterback and his future at the NFL owners’ meeting in Arizona back in March.

Fast forward to May, and not much has changed outside of Stroud's new fifth-year option signed on for $25.9 million, which was a bit of a given considering his proven track record and the investment Houston's made in him thus far.

But now, as Stroud's extension looms in the background––appearing more likely than not to be paid out in the next calendar year if all goes well––that'll be the next big ticket item for Houston to address. And if not inked this offseason, it makes his 2026 campaign that much more important to capitalize on.

The Pressure Is Heating Up for C.J. Stroud

McNair's words are reassuring, but they don’t exactly certify Stroud's place in the Texans’ future. That comes when the pen is put to paper on that next deal, whenever that time comes.

If the Texans weren't willing to shell out big money for Stroud now, it'll put his extension talks on the shelf until closer to this time next year.

That strategy could work out well for both Houston and Stroud himself if he steps up for a season closer to his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Things could also go in the opposite direction for Stroud if the sample size looks closer to years two and three.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Without an inspiring rate of production in 2026, the Texans could be forced into a rough spot with Stroud, to the point where they may have to consider other options at quarterback if they didn't feel comfortable paying him on a long-term agreement.

The situation doesn't feel as if it's hit that type of panic level thus far. McNair's comments certainly don't seem to indicate that.

However, it does tend to turn the pressure up a notch for Stroud to put the pieces together this season, as it could be the best chance he'll have before his rookie contract ends to maximize that market value.

As Stroud also has the clear confidence from both ownership, along with his front office and staff collective, that tends to help his chances of taking care of business for a big 2026 campaign. Time will tell if he can, but a surging year four to help lead the Texans offense back to its 2023 heights can pay major dividends for all involved.

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