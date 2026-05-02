Four Different Paths Texans Could Take With C.J. Stroud's Contract

The Houston Texans have an interesting situation on their hands with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Now headed into his fourth season as Houston's starting quarterback, Stroud is currently unsigned through the 2027 season after the Texans accepted his $25.9 million fifth-year option. He's cemented in for the next two years, but beyond that, things remain unclear.

On the surface, the Texans' top decision-makers have remained vocally committed to their quarterback throughout this entire offseason, but have yet to give any hints as to what lies ahead for his next deal, or when those negotiations may occur.

However, based on the way Stroud ended last season, there's a real chance his contract situation could go in a variety of different directions based on how this next season goes for both he and the Texans–– some outcomes looking a bit more ideal than others.

Let's sort through four different paths the Texans could take with their franchise quarterback and his upcoming contract negotiations:

1. Try to Extend Stroud This Offseason

Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) calls an audible during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Instead of dragging the situation out into another offseason, the Texans very well decide they want to enter discussion talks with Stroud before next season, try to sign him at a time when his value might be lower, and hope he returns back to form in 2026 for their contract to be worthwhile.

This, however, doesn't appear to be the most likely option in the cards. Moreso because it's a situation that benefits the Texans than it does Stroud individually.

Why sign at a lower value on a second contract when a good 2026 can result in a huge increase? That's the line of thinking from Stroud's camp.

The Texans reportedly have yet to enter any substantial extension talks with their quarterback to this point in the offseason, and according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, teams believe Stroud's camp would decline a contract near top 8-12 money at the position––which sits over $45 million annually.

It's an appealing option for the Texans to potentially save money in the long term, if they truly were committed to him for their future, but probably not the most realistic expectation from Stroud's camp.

2. Extend Stroud in '27

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) jogs off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A more likely option for both parties could be to see the situation back at the negotiation table next offseason. That allows the Texans to get a better scope of what Stroud's contract value looks like following a fourth-year sample size.

Stroud can put together a bounce-back season with a reworked supporting cast. The Texans can get a better look at whether he can really play like their franchise guy under center, and could set up for a better situation for all involved, as opposed to working out a deal in 2026.

The market will inevitably go up from where it stands this offseason. But that extra money to pay on Stroud's next deal next offseason–– which could be over $50 million annually–– could be an unavoidable, steep cost to be.

Yet, waiting to pay that deal out and letting the market take its course also acts as some insurance to see that extra year of production unfold, and certify that the guy they’re paying for is worth that type of money.

This option is contingent on Stroud holding up his end of the bargain for a productive season. If he has a strong 2026, though this feels like the most likely outcome of all.

3. Wait to Sign Stroud in '28 OR Franchise Tag

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and running back Woody Marks (27) react after a play during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In the event Stroud's fourth season doesn't go as planned, the Texans decide to wait out the entirety of his rookie deal and fifth-year option to see where things stand before he's scheduled to hit free agency in 2028.

That could result in either a new long-term deal being hashed out before that free agency arrives, or even a franchise tag to prevent him from hitting the market if an agreement can't be reached.

Unless the Texans were still faced with long-term uncertainty regarding Stroud's status as a franchise guy, this probably isn't a situation the front office wants to be put in. And considering how proactive they've been in paying and extending core pieces, such an outcome would be pretty uncharacteristic.

The quarterback market will have only gone up, and a franchise tag isn't exactly the most secure situation to have under center either. Houston can keep this idea in their back pocket, but it won't be their best route to go.

4. Pivot at QB in '27/'28

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio on the field before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If Stroud doesn't show the right traits across the next two years of his contract, the Texans would have the flexibility to turn in another direction entirely at quarterback–– most likely after his fifth-year option in 2028.

This is the panic button the Texans don't want to press. Paying a middle-tier quarterback high-level money is always a poor recipe, but not having a quarterback at all is arguably a worse situation to be in. And without Stroud, Houston would be forced to get creative in finding their next passer.

It's hard to imagine that next quarterback coming from the draft for a team that'll be picking in the second half of the first round for the foreseeable future, and quality quarterback trades or free agent pickups don't really grow on trees.

Unless there was an obvious upgrade the Texans had as an option on the table, the front office will be hoping this is not the route they’re forced to take. Instead, they'll be banking on their own second-overall pick to be the one capable of leading them to the promised land, and to get a nice payday to go with it.

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