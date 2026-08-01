Texans Could Reunite With Mario Edwards After Recent Release

The Houston Texans might have an interest in bringing back a former piece of their defensive line from last season's roster, despite having released him earlier this year.

That's none other than veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr., who, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, visited the Texans earlier this week.

On #Texans visit with former Houston defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr., team released him in March with failed physical designation. Good player, when healthy, so they're contemplating next steps. No immediate signing for linebackers Sione Takataki or Jahani Tavai, per sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 1, 2026

Per Wilson, the Texans appear to be "contemplating next steps," which could result in the team continuing to survey the free agent market for other potential additions, or look into re-signing Edwards to their 90-man roster as competition on their defensive line.

The Texans have also been busy with other free agent visits in recent days, including running backs Alexander Mattison and Hassan Haskins, as well as linebackers Jahlani Tavai and Sione Takitaki coming into the building earlier this week.

Edwards, though, does have familiarity with this Texans coaching staff, having been on the roster last season and in 2024, and is someone who was a productive part of their defensive line when he was healthy. So a deal in the coming days certainly can't be an idea that's ruled out.

What to Make of Mario Edwards' Visit With Texans

When it comes to the Texans' defensive line, it's hard to say that defensive tackle is one of their most glaring roster needs across that side of the ball.

The Texans re-signed Sheldon Rankins to a new deal this offseason, have last season's standout Tommy Togiai on for another season with an expiring contract, and of course, selected Kayden McDonald in the second round of this year's draft, giving Houston a three-man group of startable guys on the interior of their defensive line.

The Texans also brought in Logan Hall from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency back in March as someone that can rotate on the inside and off the edge of the defensive line.

If anything, the Texans’ defensive end group has been circled as more of a need throughout the past few weeks than defensive tackle, yet the team has yet to bring in any notable names for a workout as opposed to other positions like linebacker and running back.

But Edwards, if interested in a reunion with the Texans, can't be disregarded as a poor addition, considering he was a productive rotational piece of Houston's front all throughout last season before going down with a torn pectoral injury in Week 14.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) commits a face mask penalty against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 14 games that he played, Edwards put together 13 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, playing in 33% of the defensive snaps in games that he was active in.

He's a guy that can bring an instant edge of experience and extra depth to the Texans' defensive line that already has a great deal of talent all around it.

Edwards even started for 12 of the 13 games he played during the 2024 season for what was one of his better years in recent memory, only missing four appearances due to violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Edwards was released following the 2025 season due to a failed physical, but if he's healthy, he's someone that the Texans coaching staff can trust as a piece to place behind their current core of defensive tackles in training camp.

If anything, the Texans offering him a deal could give him an opportunity to try out for a 53-man roster spot in the time that remains ahead of Week 1 in September, and help make this already-elite defense look even better for the 2026 season. So he'll be a name to keep watch of in the days ahead.

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