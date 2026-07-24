Top 25 Texans of 2026: DT Sheldon Rankins Earns No. 13 Spot

Onwards we go with our ranking for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, scaling down which players on this year's roster will have the biggest impact in the months ahead.

Now reaching within the top 15, we're getting to some pretty strong players set to be a part of the Texans' roster; our most recents being wide receiver Jayden Higgins and offensive guard Ed Ingram.

But now, we're switching over to the defensive side of the ball for No. 13, as Sheldon Rankins is our latest name to be deserving of a shoutout for what he brings in the interior of Houston's elite front seven.

Why Sheldon Rankins So Important

Rankins joined aboard the Texans' defense for a second stint during the 2026 season when he had come fresh off an up-and-down year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He only played seven games, logged just 18 tackles and one sack during his time there, and wanted to get back to what was working under DeMeco Ryans just a year after departing in 2024.

And in short time, Rankins proved why he was worth bringing back for the Texans as a strong, starting piece of their defensive line, having a bit of a career resurgence while playing all 17 games of the year, and was a productive interior pass-rusher in between Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, center, cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, left and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rankins combined for 35 tackles, five TFLs, three sacks, and of course, his memorable defensive touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. All of that was clearly enough for Houston to make him a priority to re-sign this summer on a two-year deal, and will now pick right back up where he left off in 2025.

And at 32 years old, having put up the type of season he just did, there's no reason to believe he should be falling off a cliff any time soon. He'll be able to play in 60% of the defensive snaps like he did last year, rotate alongside Kayden McDonald and Tommy Togiai to stay fresh, and be another high-impact player once again.

Ingram's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Excellent pass rusher; has 33.5 career sacks in 10 years

- Explosive at the line of scrimmage, even at 32

- Very powerful rusher on the interior

Weaknesses

- A bit undersized for the position; 6-foot-2, 302 pounds

- Has struggled with consistency in recent years

- Often criticized for his lack of stout run defense

What Happens if Rankins Gets Hurt?

This has to be a question that's at least considered as it concerns Rankins, considering that the veteran defensive tackle hasn't been the most healthy at all times through his now 10-year career. He's only played 16 or more games in four of 10 seasons, one of those being his most recent 2025 campaign.

The good news is that the Texans have enough depth on the interior of their defensive line that leaves them with answers in case he misses time. McDonald is an incoming second round pick who the Texans will be eager to get playing time as is, and Togiai proved to be well worth defensive snaps through his breakout 2025 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So this Texans' defensive line and overall pass rush is best when Rankins is on the field. But it's not totally a must for Houston to have him out there for all 17 games like he was last year.

Why We Ranked Rankins Here

The Texans' defensive line, and particularly their pass rush, is really a top calling card of their overall success on that side of the ball. And sure, while Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter are huge, commanding parts in that, Rankins' presence on the inside certainly helps a great deal as well.

That impact might not show up as impressively in the numbers that elite guys off the edge can bring, but those high-end defensive tackles are a must for top defensive lines.

Rankins can certainly still be considered one of those even entering his early 30s, and was critical enough for Houston to bring him back on a multi-year deal earlier this offseason.

How long can Rankins keep up his play from what he had shown last season? Only time will tell. But if the Texans are getting the same veteran, experienced interior pass rusher on their defensive line this season like they had in 2025, a No. 13 spot in our top 25 list feels like the correct judgement.

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