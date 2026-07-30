How Rookie DT Kayden McDonald Is Turning Heads at Texans Camp

The Houston Texans made a statement to bolster their defensive line earlier this offseason by trading up to land Ohio State lineman Kayden McDonald at the 36th pick in the second round, making him one of the top defensive tackles taken off the board in this year's class, with hopes that he can be a staple in their already-stout front seven for years to come.

And it's only been a few days since the Texans' rookies––including McDonald––have been in the building for training camp, given that first-year players reported a week before any veterans came to the facility.

However, McDonald has been among those already making waves for how he's performed in practice.

DeMeco Ryans Speaks on Kayden McDonald's Start to Training Camp

Head coach DeMeco Ryans has been among those already voicing some significant praise for McDonald as a standout in practice, who spoke about the Texans' second-round pick after Thursday's session for how much his strength has jumped out as an impressive feature of his game.

“Kayden [McDonald] has really shown how strong he is," DeMeco Ryans said after practice. "He’s probably one of the stronger guys that we have."

"You see him doing drills, he’s knocking the coaches back a lot. Coaches are trying to hold bags and be tough guys. Kayden has done a great job of showing the strength that he has. Now, can he pull it all in and consistently play with the proper hand placement, proper footwork every single rep?”

DeMeco Ryans on Kayden McDonald:



“Kayden has really showed how strong he is. He’s probably one of the stronger guys that we have. You see him doing drills, he’s knocking the coaches back a lot. Coaches are trying to hold bags and be tough guys. Kayden has done great job of… pic.twitter.com/tR51fLBVEt — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) July 30, 2026

It's not often you see a first-year player, especially in training camp, emerge as a notable standout because of his sheer strength. Oftentimes, it can be the opposite, given that young players need time and training to fill into a true NFL-level frame.

However, McDonald is different in that regard. As a 6-foot-3, 320-plus pound defensive tackle, he has the combination of physical and athletic tools and the power necessary to already be ahead of the curve strength-wise.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was part of his calling card as a prospect, combined with his impressive tackling production and ability as a run stopper being just a one-year starter at Ohio State, that led to the Texans being so eager to draft him in the first place.

Kayden McDonald Already Looking Like a Difference-Maker for Texans

Having that type of player on the Texans' defensive line, which already boasts one of the best edge-rushing units in the league with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter leading the way, tends to make this front-seven even scarier for opposing offensive lines from where things already stood last season.

The Texans were already top-five in the NFL last season when it came to rushing yards allowed, seventh in rushing yards allowed per attempt, and were ranked eighth in rushing touchdowns allowed, which was an effort led by Houston's edge rushing duo, along with Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai on the interior.

Now, the Texans have been able to retain all of those pieces to run it back for 2026, and have added one of the best defensive tackles in this year's draft class to act as a bit of a force multiplier in that unit, making them more impactful in defending the run and even deeper as a whole.

Of course, it's early in the process. We're only two days into training camp, and haven't even seen McDonald on the field for a preseason game.

But already, McDonald is showing signs that he'll be just the player he was advertised as coming into the league. And in due time, he'll only get better with time as the Texans continue into training camp and get into the motions of the regular season, to refine their rookie's technical skillset.

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