Texans' First Injury Report vs. Giants Features Several Concerns for Week 7

The Houston Texans have dropped their first injury report of the week heading into their upcoming matchup against the New York Giants.

And after their first practice, there's a good chunk of players on the roster listed as either a DNP or a limited participant.

Let's break down everything to know about the Texans' Wednesday injury report:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/21)

DNP

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

S Jalen Pitre (shoulder)

S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand)

RB David Montgomery (groin)

OT Blake Fisher (thumb)

OT Trent Brown (wrist)

TE Dalton Schultz (calf)

Limited

WR Nico Collins (rest)

LB Henry To'oTo'o (shoulder)

DE Will Anderson Jr. (rest)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee)

DE Logan Hall (knee)

Full

WR Tank Dell (knee)

Jalen Pitre, David Montgomery Remain DNPs

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) on the field during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have been dealing with injuries to both running back David Montgomery and defensive back Jalen Pitre since their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Both of them missed the trip to London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they've both now missed their first of three practices heading into this weekend against New York.



Both of them were considered week-to-week upon the announcement of their injuries a couple of weeks ago, and thus could provide a bit of optimism for their availability vs. the Giants. However, don't be surprised if either or both are due to miss another game.

Reed Blankenship in Concussion Protocol

Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned by DeMeco Ryans earlier this week, veteran safety Reed Blankenship is in concussion protocol, and therefore didn't practice with the team on Wednesday. It also seems as if he's dealing with a hand injury that's limiting him as well.



So if things continue to trend in this direction for Blankenship, he could be forced out for Week 7, and instead return after the Texans' bye in Week 9. If that's the case, expect M.J. Stewart to be the next man up to start at safety next to Calen Bullock.

Dalton Schultz Dealing With Calf Injury?

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) breaks the tackle of Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One noteworthy name to keep an eye on within the Texans' injury report heading deeper into the week is tight end Dalton Schultz, who seemed to suffer a calf injury in the middle of their trip to London against Jacksonville, but wound up finishing the game anyways.



Given that he did finish the game out against the Jaguars, that tends to be a good sign that he'll be able to play this coming weekend. But in any event, he is forced to miss time; keep an eye on Foster Moreau, fresh off of his two-touchdown day.

Tank Dell Set to Play Week 7 vs. Giants

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) walks on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tank Dell is officially set to make his return to the NFL field this weekend. He's now logged multiple full practices over the past three weeks and will be designated for return from injured reserve for his first game in over 650 days.



Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about Dell's pending return earlier this weekend:



"I expect Tank just to be himself, and just play the offense the right way," Ryans said. "No huge expectations for what he needs to do. We're all just going to be excited... I'm just thankful, grateful for him to have this opportunity to return."



"I don't have any expectations, I'm just happy to see him out there. And that's the only thing that matters."

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