What to Expect From Texans WR Tank Dell in His Return vs. Giants

The Houston Texans made a major announcement heading into their Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, revealing that wide receiver Tank Dell would be making his return to the field for the first time in over 650 days since suffering his devastating knee injury in 2024.

It's been a long time coming for both Dell and Texans fans. The fan-favorite wideout first suffered his knee injury back in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and has been diligently rehabbing and working back from it ever since.

Now, he'll finally get to see his hard work pay off this weekend in a key matchup for the Texans that could take them to their third win in a row.

But what exactly could Dell's first game back with the Texans look like? How often will he be able to get onto the field, and how involved in the offensive game plan will he be?

Don't Expect Tank Dell to Play a Heavy Dose of Snaps

It probably goes without saying, but it'd be hard to expect Dell to get back into the mix for the Texans as an every-down receiver who's on the field for a lion's share of their offensive looks.

And those likely limited snaps come for two reasons: one being the obvious in that Dell hasn't played in a live, in-game setting since 2024. While he has been busy in team practice with pads on, playing in an NFL game with tackling and heavy contact is a different animal.

Houston, in all likelihood, will give Dell a few weeks of limited snaps for the first couple of games that he's back in the action, rather than simply throwing him into the fire, then continue to ramp up his workload the longer he's on the field.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans made it clear during his Monday press conference that he won't have any huge expectations for Dell in his first game back, and simply just wants to see him back out there and "be himself."

"I expect Tank just to be himself, and just play the offense the right way," Ryans said. "No huge expectations for what he needs to do. We're all just going to be excited... I'm just thankful, grateful for him to have this opportunity to return."

"I don't have any expectations, I'm just happy to see him out there. And that's the only thing that matters."

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans also don't have to feel an overwhelming need to get Dell quickly adjusted because of the talent they already have around him in the wide receiver room.

Of course, having Dell on the field and at 100% makes this passing attack even more potent than it already looked last week. But when he's also surrounded by other pass-catchers like Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison, and Jaylin Noel among others, the Texans can instead deploy Dell situationally and allow for an overall smoother transition to be a higher-usage player down the line.

And based on what DeMeco Ryans has seen in practice the past two weeks, he's confident that Dell can still be the explosive, playmaking talent he was when he was last on the field for the Texans.

"Tank is an explosive player. Still quick as ever. Ask our defenders who's been covering him the past couple of weeks," Ryans said. "He's been putting us in some tough matchups in practice the past two weeks. So I expect him to go out on Sunday and do the same thing; really stress defenders."

"And you add him in the mix with all the other guys we have, we just have a really good group of guys; a lot of guys who are capable of making big-time, explosive plays for us."

How Tank Dell's Snaps, Targets Could Look

If there were a snap count projection to place on Dell heading into Week 7 against the Giants, think around 10-15 looks on the offense throughout the day.

We just saw last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars how the Texans wanted to limit Marvin Harrison Jr.'s integration into the offense in his first game back, where he was held to just 11 total offensive looks, though he saw four targets in the time he was out there.

Harrison Jr. and Dell are in two vastly different situations, sure: Harrison Jr. is getting integrated into a brand-new offense, while Dell has been in the building for the past three seasons and is just getting back on the field for the first time in nearly two years.

But in terms of how the Texans might deploy those two in their first games of the season, the results could be relatively similar: get Dell slowly integrated with a limited snap share, get him involved when he's out there for three to four targets, and both numbers will continue to increase with each passing week.

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