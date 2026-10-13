Jalen Pitre Injury Update: Texans DB Could Have Caught a Big Break

We now know a bit more about the injury that Houston Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre suffered in Week 5's road trip against the Tennessee Titans.

And it seems like, while there is a chance that Pitre misses some time, the Texans avoided any worst-case scenario surrounding the health of their star defender.

The Latest on Jalen Pitre's Shoulder Injury

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero of The Ringer, Pitre has suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that leaves his status as week-to-week.

Texans DB Jalen Pitre suffered an AC joint sprain Sunday and is considered week-to-week, per source.



Good news overall for one of Houston's standouts, who avoided a major injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2026

Pitre first went down with the shoulder injury during the second half of action in the Texans' Week 5 matchup against the Titans. Pitre would inevitably end up not returning to the action, and head coach DeMeco Ryans had noted that the team was still evaluating his status moving forward.

And now, with a bit more clarity on the severity of Pitre's shoulder issue, it does seem to hint towards a possible absence for him in their upcoming Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, without any expectation of a lengthy recovery, or any signs of short-term injured reserve being in play, it's great news for the Texans to hear.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) on the field during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitre has long been an integral piece of the Texans' defense as a versatile nickel/safety. He's been on the field for over 90% of Houston's defensive snaps this season as a fifth defensive back to play alongside Houston's strong corner and safety unit.

In the five games that Pitre has played this season, he's put together 24 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, five passes defended, and a forced fumble; really making an impact all over the defensive side as he has since emerging as a full-time starter in his rookie season back in 2022.

The Texans may have to do without his services for a game or two this season––which they had to also navigate in 2025 when Pitre missed three games with a concussion––but a week-to-week status might be the best-case scenario, considering the uncertainty that was surrounding his health after Week 5.

What to Expect From Texans Following Jalen Pitre Injury

While the length of Pitre's injury absence is far from confirmed, there's a good chance that the Texans end up being without him for just two weeks, simply because of the placement of their bye in Week 8.

Houston could take their trip overseas against the Jaguars in Week 6, then travel home to face the New York Giants in Week 7 without Pitre, then allow their star defender an extra week of rest before they're back in action in Week 9 against the LA Chargers.

For however long that Pitre does remain out, it feels like a safe bet that fifth-round rookie Kamari Ramsey will be the one called up to take his reps as a similarly versatile contributor at nickel and safety.

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey (27) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ramsey is one of the few names on the Texans' roster with experience playing both at safety and nickel during his time in college at USC, and already managed to get snaps his way in place of Pitre when he went out in Week 5 against the Titans.

So far this season, Ramsey has played in 40 defensive snaps for the Texans, where he's recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss. If Houston's coaching staff trusts their rookie to claim Pitre's snaps for the time that he's out, Week 6 can be a massive opportunity to see those numbers jump across the board.

The Texans will have a couple of practices at their disposal before traveling to London this week to plan out their defensive plans more in depth without Pitre for Week 6. However, knowing that their star defender won't be sidelined for an extremely long period of time is great news for all involved in Houston.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!