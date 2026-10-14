Texans GM Explains Weeks of Work Behind Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The Houston Texans added a new big name to their wide receiver room over the weekend by adding 2024 No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison via trade with the Arizona Cardinals; ultimately acquiring him and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a second- and seventh-round pick.

And it's a deal for the Texans that's not only significant when diving into what Harrison Jr. could bring to this offense, but the move is seemingly one that's been in the works for some time now–– according to general manager Nick Caserio.

What Texans GM Nick Caserio Said About Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

During an interview with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast on 95.7 The Fan, Caserio broke down what the process looked like when it came to making the move for Harrison Jr. with the Cardinals and their general manager, Monti Ossenfort.

And per Caserio, the two had discussed the move for "a few weeks," and had even agreed to the deal on Friday night, even if initial reports didn't describe things that way.

"We had talked for a few weeks, and then the deal– he and I agreed to the deal Friday night," Caserio said of the Harrison Jr. trade. "Like, the deal was basically done Friday night. We kind of had an agreement in place. I gave him my word, he gave me his word."

"That's how you do business, that's how [Monti Ossenfort] and I do business. But he wanted to handle it a certain way as it pertains to the communication. and some of the other things. So, we certainly didn't have a problem with that at all. We kind of followed his lead there a little bit. I think he communicated with Marvin that he was going to be an active Saturday morning."

#Texans GM Nick Caserio told us how he and Cardinals GM Monte Ossenfort closed the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade. Caserio says the deal was basically done on Friday night and the outcome of the Titans game had no impact on the consummation of the trade. pic.twitter.com/KGe6d2ri5L — Seth Payne (@SethCPayne) October 14, 2026

Nick Caserio Denies Week 5 Outcome Had Any Effect

So instead of the move being announced a couple of days before Week 5's game for both Arizona and Houston, the two hashed out the agreement, Harrison Jr. was inactive, then got to Sunday afternoon where Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans broke the trade news during his post-game presser.

A common theory that had surfaced surrounding the Texans' negotiations for Harrison Jr. was that Houston had to win their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans for the trade to be deemed official.

Caserio, though, explains that wasn't quite the case.

"And so, the trade was done Friday night. We had agreed to the parameters. There was a few things that we had to finalize and work out," Caserio continued. "So what happened in a game had absolutely zero bearing on whether or not we were going to consummate the transaction."

"We're not going to agree to something, and then see what happens in the game, and then back out of it. Like, we're not gonna do that. I don't operate that way. Like, we're not going to operate that way.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches during practice before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, a bit of an unorthodox procedure when it comes to an NFL trade, and one that took a bit longer to develop, all things considered. But in the end, the Texans and Cardinals both checked the boxes they needed to make the trade come to fruition.

The Texans had their eyes on Harrison Jr. and his situation for weeks, and were willing to pay the desired cost to get him on their roster. The Cardinals wanted a second-round pick in exchange for their top-five pick from 2024, and managed to do exactly that. A job well done for both sides.

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