Instant Grade: Texans Finally Land Marvin Harrison Jr. in Blockbuster Trade

The deal is officially done: Marvin Harrison Jr. is a Houston Texan.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are acquiring Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Houston also acquires a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Cardinals along with the wide receiver.

Trade: the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and 2027 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick, per @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/ziepfRIPr4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Texans Trade 2027 2nd & 6th Round Pick for WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

After much chatter had encircled the Texans' potential interest in a move to acquire Harrison Jr. heading into Week 5's action, Houston finally silenced that noise by pulling the trigger on a move to acquire the No. 4 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

And that move to acquire Harrison Jr. would actually be officially announced via Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans right after Houston's Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Ryans was asked during his post-game media on three different occasions regarding a potential move for Harrison Jr.. He declined the first two times before letting the big secret spill walking out of his interview.

“You guys wanted to know, huh? Yes, alright, we traded for Marvin Harrison," Ryans said on Sunday afternoon. "See ya!"

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on trading for Marvin Harrison Jrm https://t.co/tXKpdIrbk4 pic.twitter.com/AI46f1R663 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 11, 2026

Now, the Texans' receiving core is able to look a little bit better, and of course, allows Harrison Jr. to reunite with his college teammate of two seasons from Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Let's break down the Texans' newest roster move by handing out an instant grade for the deal; evaluating just how Houston did in terms of the package they gave up for the Cardinals wideout, along with how Harrison Jr. might fit into the offensive equation overall.

In reality, this is a high-risk, high-reward move for the Texans offense to take on.

There's a world in which we look back on this trade as a genius investment for Houston to make at this point in the year. However, there's also a chance things turn in a much different direction.

Let's start with how the Texans can walk away from this trade as winners. If Harrison Jr. can enter the fold in Houston as not only an immediate impact player for this season, but also a pass-catcher that can be a valuable piece of their future endeavors offensively, this can be a massive victory.

It was only a few years ago that Harrison Jr. was not only viewed as a great receiver prospect, but practically a generational one. He had the physical traits, the college production, and of course, the NFL pedigree that would hint that his future is extremely bright in the league.

To this point, that NFL breakout for Harrison Jr. has yet to happen, which has really led to the Cardinals looking to move on from him in the first place.

But if Houston can discover some of his untapped potential as a complement lining up opposite Nico Collins, rekindle his connection with his college quarterback, while also having his rights for the next three years on a rookie deal, this can be a home run for the Texans' front office.

Marvin Harrison Jr. could be set for a breakout performance as the Cardinals host the Lions in Week 5. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let's keep in mind: Harrison Jr. has not been up to par in his NFL career.

He's continued to look less engaged and less involved in the Cardinals' offense each and every season, to the point where he's now recorded a total of 85 receiving yards through the first four games of his 2026 campaign. That's a far cry from his generational prospect expectations he entered the league with.

That blame could be put on the Cardinals for not putting Harrison Jr. in the best of situations throughout his tenure there. Perhaps it’s on the player himself.

But the fact of the matter is, the Texans are banking on their own development and their own offensive system to bring the best out of their newest trade acquisition.

Will the Texans be able to unlock Harrison Jr.’s true potential to take this offense to the next level? Only time will tell. But until we see how his fit in Houston really takes shape, a C grade feels like a nice middle ground that accounts for the benefits and risks of taking a swing like this.

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