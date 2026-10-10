The NFL world was hit with a bombshell a day before Sunday's Week 5 action that made it clear that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was on the move to a new team via trade––yet without a clear indication of where his next home might be.

However, it looks like the Houston Texans are one of the few rumored teams with eyes on a potential trade to land the former No. 4 pick.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Houston "has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix" for a trade to land Harrison Jr. as the Cardinals have been weighing their options of a move for weeks now.

One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, “I can’t confirm or deny at this… https://t.co/qEGc9qsJDs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

Now, it's not an exact confirmation that the Texans have a package lined up for Harrison Jr. to execute at this moment––largely because an official trade for Harrison Jr. has yet to be reported on. The Cardinals simply know their time with their 2023 first-round pick is over, and are on the hunt for his new home.

Whether that trade for Harrison Jr. is already completed behind the scenes, if the Cardinals are simply searching for better offers that could beat the one they have on the table, or if the Texans are even involved is really a mystery at this point.

However, what we do know for certain is that the Texans, at the very least, have an interest in adding Harrison Jr. to their offensive arsenal. And if a move does come to fruition, it could have major implications for Houston and their scoring attack.

What a Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Would Mean for Houston

There are a couple of easy dots to connect as to why the Texans would be among the teams interested in striking on a talent like Harrison Jr.; someone that many considered an elite receiver prospect entering the league in 2023, yet has not seen his breakout come to fruition as expected.

For one, the Texans' wide receiver unit outside of Nico Collins has been pretty uninspiring through the first four weeks of the season.

2025 third-round pick Jaylin Noel has looked explosive in limited opportunities, and both Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson have been worthwhile depth pieces. But none have emerged as a true No. 2 opposite of Collins. That role was supposed to be due for Jayden Higgins entering the year, but he saw his season end before it even started due to an ACL tear in training camp.

So for this Texans' receiving corps to really be at its best for the 2026 season and support C.J. Stroud with the best supporting cast possible, a trade for a starting-caliber wide receiver to line up opposite Collins could be a worthwhile investment.

And who better to bring that skillset than Stroud's former college teammate from Ohio State?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted in the air. By his teammates after scoring the first touchdown of the game, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stroud was teammates with Harrison Jr. for two seasons, where the pair really saw their connection spark during their 2022 campaign. Harrison Jr. logged over 70 receptions, 1,200 yards, and 14 touchdowns, while Stroud would find his way to becoming the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and eventually, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

So when combining a receiver-needy Texans offense with talent like Harrison Jr. who's desperately in need of a change of scenery, and already has previous chemistry with Stroud, a move like this adds up pretty quickly for Houston's front office to act on.

The big question, though, remains whether or not the Texans actually have the package in place to acquire Harrison Jr.

While they are heavily rumored in the sweepstakes to land him, such a bizarre fallout of the trade hasn't given us any clear expectation of what to expect for the wideout's immediate future.

The Cardinals had been rumored to be asking for a second-round pick and more for Harrison Jr., but it remains to be seen if the Texans were among those willing to send over such a deal, or if another team emerges from the shadows to offer even more.

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