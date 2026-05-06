Texans Hosting Tryout for Former Cardinals QB

The Houston Texans might have their eyes on a free agent quarterback and alumnus of the University of Houston as a potential late-offseason target.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, the Texans are hosting a tryout for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune during their rookie minicamp.

Tune, a three-year NFL veteran, had recently played the 2025 season with the Green Bay Packers after spending his first two years with the Cardinals.

He was a standout for the University of Houston, who has some prior chemistry with Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, having spent time on the same roster for three seasons from 2020 to 2022.

Now, he'll have an opportunity to rekindle that connection with his college receiver, depending on how well he fares in his upcoming workout in Houston.

Why Texans Might Be Interested in Clayton Tune

While most of the Texans' rookie minicamp will be dedicated to seeing what this incoming class of first-year talents has in store, it'll also be a chance for Houston to get a look at one of the remaining quarterback veterans left on the free agent market through that three-day span.

The Texans, if hosting tryouts for quarterback competition, would likely seeking someone to battle for their third quarterback spot on the depth chart.

C.J. Stroud has no questions surrounding his starting status after the Texans accepted his fifth-year option earlier last month, and Davis Mills hasn't seen any indications that would uproot him from his steady QB2 spot— a role where he's excelled over the past several seasons.

Instead, it would be their QB3 spot, which was most recently held down by 2025 day three pick Graham Mertz, that Tune could be in play to battle for.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Clayton Tune (6) leaves the field after their game Sunday, January 4, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tune hasn't gotten a ton of experience under center since being selected as a fifth-rounder back in 2023, activated in a total of 15 regular-season games while starting in two, attempting a total of 38 passes through his three years in the league.

Last season, the majority of his reps came from the Packers' Week 18 game while Jordan Love was resting for the postseason, where he completed 7 of 15 passes for 42 yards and an interception against the Minnesota Vikings.

But the Texans' current QB3 doesn't have much experience under his belt either.

Mertz didn't take a single snap during his rookie season, where he was primarily an emergency quarterback behind Stroud and Mills on gamedays— a role he would likely reclaim if able to battle out for a roster spot once again in year two.

However, depending on what the status holds on Tune's workout and what the Texans' interest might be, he could be one to factor in as a late entry to their 90-man roster ahead of OTAs, and set up for an intriguing quarterback battle in Houston, albeit for the third spot on the depth chart.

It remains to be seen what's in store for his tryout in the days ahead. But at the very least, there's little doubt that Tank Dell would be more than onboard with reuniting with his college quarterback.

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