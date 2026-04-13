The 2026 NFL Draft is gradually creeping around the corner, which means for the Houston Texans, they'll be tasked with what will be their 25th time bringing in a new wave of draft prospects throughout their franchise's history.

It's the most brief draft history any team in the NFL has, considering the Texans are still the league's youngest franchise. But that doesn't mean Houston hasn't had a good share of draft highlights to take note of through their two and a half decades taking part in the action.

In fact, they've got a nice chunk of impressive draft history that deserves a bit of recognition, including multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, as well as some current or future Hall of Famers.

With that in mind, we've put together a ranking of the Texans' best eight draft picks through their 25 years in the league, which can hopefully inspire similar success for what Houston might have in store for 2026.

Here's the biggest draft highlights the Texans have ever come away with, ranked from 8-1:

8. DeMeco Ryans | R2, P33 (2006)

Aug 31, 2009; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans (59) prepares to make a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Texans 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What better way to kick things off than to highlight the Texans' current head coach?

DeMeco Ryans proved his worth after coming into the mix as the first pick off the board in day two of the 2006 NFL Draft, finding his way to the 2007 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, two Pro Bowl selections, and a defined leader for this era of Houston's defense.

For a second-round pick, that's not too shabby. And now, Ryans is helping the Texans even further in the 2020s, albeit on the sidelines, rather than in between them.

7. Kareem Jackson | R1, P20 (2010)

Oct 21, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Houston Texans safety Kareem Jackson (25) reacts to recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Jackson doesn't have the glitz and glamour of any All-Pros or Pro Bowls like the guys further down this list, but he did prove himself more than worthy of being the 20th-overall pick back in 2010.

He ultimately found his way to becoming the team's second all-time leader in interceptions, started 10 years and 124 regular-season games, and became a staple of the Texans' secondary throughout the 2010s.

Between all of the ups and downs the Texans had drafting throughout the 2010s (especially later on), Jackson was one of the more noticeable highlights that now stands out as one of the better choices the franchise has made in recent history.

6. Will Anderson | R1, P3 (2023)

Apr 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr., third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, answers questions at a press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It's only been three years in the building for Will Anderson, so maybe it's premature to throw him on this list already. Still, combined with his elite output this far, and his trajectory on the horizon, it already shows that this pick (and the aggressive move to trade up for him) was absolutely the right decision to make.

He's already got a pair of Pro Bowl nods, landed the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, got his first All-Pro nod this past season after a career-best year, and in a short amount of time, has already become one of the best two or three edge rushers in the league.

Expect him to get a hefty extension in the near future that cements him as a cornerstone in Houston for years to come, and helps further reaffirm Houston's selection in 2023 in the process.

5. Derek Stingley | R1, P3 (2022)

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is announced as the third overall pick to the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another example of an entry that's still very early in their Texans' career, but has proven that the team's heavy investment of a top-three pick has been more than worthwhile; Derek Stingley already has a real case as a top-five pick Houston's ever made.

Two All-Pro First-Team selection in just four seasons, has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since entering the fold in 2022, and has now earned one of the most lucrative contracts that the position has seen throughout league history in the process.

Houston's secondary, while it might still be strong without Stingley, would have a completely different identity than the fear it currently imposes on opposing offenses, putting the defensive back in some already historic territory as it relates to Houston draft picks, and might be able to move up even further in the years to come.

4. Duane Brown | R1, P26 (2008)

Nov 27, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown (76) in introduced before playing against the San Diego Chargers at NRG Stadium. San Diego Chargers won 21 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

One of the more underrated players throughout Texans history, Duane Brown was as steady of a left tackle Houston's had since its inception, coming in as a nearly second-round pick in 2008, and went on to start a decade as their blindside protector.

He had two All-Pro nods in H-Town, had over 130 regular-season starts with the Texans, and emerges as the clear best offensive lineman the team's ever had thanks to that consistency and longevity. To get that value at 26th overall makes his time with the franchise even sweeter.

3. Andre Johnson | R1, P3 (2003)

Sep 28, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) reacts after a play during a game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Taking a wide receiver in the top three of any NFL Draft is certainly a rich investment, but in the case of Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, he met any and all expectations that come with it.

Johnson is far and away the Texans' all-time leader in receptions, yards, receiving touchdowns, and was one of the best talents at his position throughout the dozen years he was stationed in H-Town, having four All-Pro nods to show for it.

The only thing that holds him back from climbing any higher up the list is the fact that Houston was able to claim some really impressive value later down the board in a couple of other drafts. But still, it shouldn't be understated just how good Andre Johnson was at his peak.

2. DeAndre Hopkins | R1, P27 (2013)

Oct 6, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's no question Andre Johnson is the greatest wideout in Texans history. But the fact that Houston was able to secure another franchise legend in DeAndre Hopkins at the tail-end of 2013's first round deserves a ton of credit.

Hopkins was the second receiver off the board in 2013 behind mixtape legend Tavon Austin, who went at pick eight. Outside of the exception of maybe Lane Johnson, Hopkins blew away any and all expectations by being the best first-rounder to come out of that class entirely, logging four All-Pros with Houston and five seasons with over 1,000 yards.

Fans would've likely loved to see him remain in Houston longer than the seven years, but for the stretch that he was in the building, Hopkins certainly made the most of it.

1. J.J. Watt | R1, P11 (2011)

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Not only can J.J. Watt be considered the best player to ever suit up for the Texans, but you can mark him down as the greatest draft pick the franchise has ever made as well— securing their all-time talent without a top 10 selection.

He led the league in sacks twice, had five All-Pro First-Teams with the Texans. a trio Defensive Player of the Year awards, and was one of the best pass rushers, and really overall defensive talents of his generation.

If you were to tell the Texans front office that's what they were signing up for back in 2011, there's no doubt they'd make that pick 100 out of 100 times, and leave the 10 teams ahead of them wishing they'd have done the same.