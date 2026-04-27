Projecting Texans Depth Chart & 53-Man Roster After the Draft

The Houston Texans' 2026 draft class is officially in the books after a busy three days in Pittsburgh, adding a batch of fresh faces on both sides of the ball to the roster with eight picks through seven rounds, and adding 10 undrafted free agents after the end of day three.

There's still a ton of time left in the offseason before Houston's 2026 campaign officially gets going. However, let's take an early look at how their 53-man roster could end up come time for Week One in September.

Offense

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

QBs (3): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

No changes for the Texans on this front. Houston didn't draft or sign any new signal-caller through UDFAs, and shouldn't be expected to make any shifts from last year leading up to Week One.

RBs (4): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks

The Texans did end up signing Oregon running back Noah Whittington as one of their several UDFAs. More than likely, though, the Texans’ backfield situation will look pretty similar to 2025, outside of swapping in David Montgomery in place of Nick Chubb; a substantial upgrade.

WRs (6): Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Lewis Bond

The end of the depth chart could be a battle between a few intriguing names. The top five feel like roster locks, though, and Houston might value the rookie upside of Lewis Bond to fill in that final slot.

TEs (4): Dalton Schultz, Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau, Cade Stover

The Texans put a big investment into their tight end room with their day-two pick of Martin Klein. It shows Houston's hand a bit in wanting to get their tight ends involved more in 2026, meaning four tight ends on the roster is more than possible.

OT (4): Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown, Blake Fisher

Houston's tackle room appears pretty settled after not addressing the outside of their offensive line in the draft. Ersery and Smith will start on the left and right side, respectively, while Brown and Fisher can be steady depth options behind them. Not a bad setup.

IOL (6): Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Andrews, Evan Brown

The Texans' offensive line will come down to a total of 8-10 names on the final roster, and there are a lot of names that could compete for those last few spots up for grabs on the interior. This turnout gives a nice mix of experience, upside, and versatility.

Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) takes the field for football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT (3): Sheldon Rankins, Kayden McDonald, Tommy Togiai

A strong three-man core in the defensive tackle room; the addition of McDonald could be what takes this Texans' run defense from great to next level.

DE (4): Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Logan Hall, Dominique Robinson

It wouldn't be surprising for the Texans to invest in one more depth edge rusher before next season kicks off, but for now, they'll be preparing to run it back with the elite two-headed monster, combined with their pair of free agency signings from March.

LB (6): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, E.J. Speed, Marte Mapu, Wade Woodaz, Aiden Fisher

A half-dozen linebackers is a lot of bodies in the room. But between the Texans' starting duo from 2025, Speed returning a two-year deal, Houston pursuing Mapu via trade, and two brand new day three selections at the position, there's a case to be made that all six can bring value both defensively and on special teams.

CB (5): Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, Tremon Smith, Jaylin Smith

Another area of the Texans' defense that might benefit from one additional veteran for additional depth, though it's hard to find a better three-man corner tandem around the league than Stingley and Lassiter on the boundary paired with Pitre in at nickel.

S (4): Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, Kamari Ramsey, M.J. Stewart

2025 sixth-rounder Jaylen Reed might've been the toughest cut on the list. However, the Texans' depth at safety looks really solid next year following theround selection of Ramsey in the draft. If Houston needs the roster space, Reed's injury history could be cause for concern,.

ST (3): Ka'imi Fairbairn, Ryan Stonehouse, Austin Brinkman

Offseason trade acquisition Kai Kroeger will compete with Syracuse UDFA Jack Stonehouse for punter duties in camp, but the latter's steadily improving college production could be a hint of a strong pitch he can make to be Houston's punter for 2026.

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