Three Free Agent WRs Texans Could Sign After Jayden Higgins' Injury

The Houston Texans are going to be without second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins for a long time.

According to multiple reports, Higgins suffered a torn ACL during Houston's joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, effectively ending his 2026 season.

Sources: #Texans WR Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL yesterday during the joint practice against the #Raiders. A tough blow to the Houston receiving room. pic.twitter.com/d39r7fu3E9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2026

The Texans, who were expected to roll out Higgins as their No. 2 receiver next to Nico Collins, are going to be without him in the lineup for the next year. Their wide receiver group, while deep, tends to look a lot different now that they'll be without such an important tatget for the season ahead.

Now, depending on how the Texans feel about their wide receiver room, they might need to go out and sign a new pass-catcher to add to this room and shore up their depth. Considering they're now one name shorter than they expected to have on the field entering the season, it wouldn't br the worst idea.

Let's take a look at three receivers that might make sense for the Texans to target as a potential signing before Week 1 of their season kicks off next month:

1. Brandin Cooks

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandin Cooks is one of the first names that comes to mind as a strong fit for this Texans' wide receiver room, part of which is because he's already been in Houston once before for three seasons from 2020 to 2022.

Those years were when Cooks was logging over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, which isn't quite the level he's at now in what will be his age-32 season. He combined for 279 receiving yards between the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills in 2025, and is more of a situational veteran at this point in his career.

But that's not to say the Texans couldn't utilize him. He's an experienced wideout who's been in this offense before, and might add just the right amount of depth that Houston needs at the position right now.

2. Josh Reynolds

Jun 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a few years since Reynolds has been a prominent piece of an NFL offense. 2023 was the last time that the now-31-year-old had over 600 receiving yards in a season, which came with the Detroit Lions in what's largely regarded as one of, if not the best year of his nine-year career.

We're now three years removed from that season, and since then, Reynolds has played in 14 games to total a little less than 300 receiving yards. In 2025, he caught 11 passes for 101 total yards, yet was sidelined with a hip injury for most of the season.

Maybe he doesn't move the needle much for the Texans' offense as someone like Cooks would. But he does provide similar experience and has closer to the physical tools that Higgins possesses at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, that might lead to Houston being a little more interested in his services.

3. DeAndre Hopkins

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after a catch during the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe this one's a little outlandish, but just maybe Hopkins would be worth a look for a potential reunion as someone who can be a situational veteran to round out their receiver depth chart.

Now, there are no guarantees that Hopkins is still in the mix as a potential signing for Houston. As of this month, he's signed onto Georgia Tech to be their assistant wide receivers coach as he remains without a job in the NFL. Maybe GMs, including those in the Texans' front office, are out on Hopkins in what would be his 13th year pro.

At the same time, Hopkins was healthy for all 17 games in 2025 with the Baltimore Ravens and had over 20 receptions, 300 yards, and hauled in two touchdowns.

He might have enough juice for one more season where it all started in Houston if both sides were interested––taking a similar route that former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney just did earlier this month.

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