Texans Make Decision on QB Brett Rypien as Roster Cuts Begin

It seems like the Houston Texans won't be carrying their QB3 into Week 1 of the regular season.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to waive quarterback Brett Rypien ahead of this weekend's roster cutdowns.

#Texans plan to release third quarterback Brett Rypien, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2026

Per Wilson, the Texans have also decided to release cornerback Stephen Hall and linebacker Caleb Johnson along with their decision for Rypien.

They're some of the first of many roster moves the Texans will be making in the hours ahead, as they'll need to slim down their roster from 90 names to 53 by the time Sunday night rolls around.

And while Rypien's release had become more of an expected move the closer to cutdown day we got, Wilson's report confirms that the Texans' veteran quarterback will be looking to find a new home heading into the new season.

What to Make of Texans Releasing QB Brett Rypien

Rypien has been on the roster since the Texans concluded their first preseason game, and their previous QB3 who's been rostered dating back to 2025, Graham Mertz, went down with a season-ending ACL injury.

Houston needed another quarterback to help them get through the preseason alongside C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills, and the veteran free agent pickup would end up being just that. Rypien has spent five seasons in the NFL with a barrage of teams, starting in four regular-season games since 2020.

But now with two preseason games in the rear-view mirror and roster cuts on the horizon, the Texans were going to be tasked with some tough decisions about who they should and shouldn't keep around the team.

That includes what their quarterback depth would look like to start the new year, and whether or not Rypien was a good fit to keep onboard as a third signal-caller. Based on his production in preseason, though, Rypien didn't exactly show himself to be a must-add onto the Week 1 roster.

Rypien played two games for the Texans to complete 19 of his 33 passes, for 145 total yards, along with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brett Rypien (16) looks to pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the Texans decided to go in a different direction. Rather than bringing on three quarterbacks to the Week 1 roster, which might not be a dire, immediate need, they'll slim down to two and send Rypien back to free agency.

Doing so allows them to open another roster spot that can be better utilized for another position, especially with some tough cuts to be had ahead for areas like the offensive line, linebacker, and wide receiver where the decisions won't be as simple as this one.

Perhaps the Texans could add another quarterback in the days and weeks ahead if they feel like the position needs a bump in depth. But with both Stroud and Mills healthy and ready to take on the regular season, they might not be in a rush to bring in someone new either.

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