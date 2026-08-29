Texans 53-Man Roster Tracker: Latest Cuts, Moves and Updates

The Houston Texans are just hours away from the deadline for NFL roster cutdowns, where, after a long training camp and three preseason games, they'll have to make some tough decisions surrounding which 53 players they'll be keeping on the team heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

Leading up to that 5 p.m. CT cutdown on Sunday night, the Texans have already made some noteworthy roster decisions to slim their 90-man group down. And those cuts and roster moves will only continue to come in the hours ahead.

Players will be cut from the roster entirely, moved to injured reserve, or even pushed over to the practice squad. For some positions, the decision surrounding who will be the ones to make it, and who will be missing, is a lot tougher than others.

But for whatever moves are reportedly made, we'll have you covered with them right here on this Texans 53-Man Roster Tracker, sorting through the latest updates on how the ongoing roster cuts are going.

﻿We've already given our predictions for who will be the ones to make it past the cut. But now as the moves are officially off and rolling, here's a look at the latest reports on who's in and who's out of the picture for the Texans' 53-man roster:

Who's Been Cut From the Texans Roster

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brett Rypien (16) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Updated as of August 29th, 5:44 p.m. CT

- DE Solomon Byrd: Reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in the Texans' final preseason game, and will revert to injured reserve.



- RB Deuce Vaughn: The Texans signed Vaughn earlier this week as depth at running back for the preseason, and now end his tenure shortly after game three.



- TE Layne Pryor: Has been a practice squad member with the Texans dating back to November of last season.



- TE Louis Hansen: The 6-foot-5 UDFA out of UConn had been a late offseason addition to the Texans



- RB Owen Wright: Worked alongside Vaughn for carries in the Texans' final preseason game vs. the Panthers, logging eight carries for an efficient 34 yards.



- LB Caleb Johnson: The sixth-year special teamer enters his sixth year in the NFL, having been signed to the Texans for preseason depth earlier this week.



- QB Brett Rypien: The veteran quarterback was signed as the Texans' QB3 following Graham Mertz's season-ending ACL injury vs. the LA Chargers.



- CB Stephen Hall: The UDFA out of Missouri has been signed with the Texans dating back to the end of April.

Other Updates

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Noah Whittington (26) and teammates enters the field out of the tunnel before the Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Texans running back Jawhar Jordan is set to return from the hip flexor strain that he's been recovering from throughout training camp. That means he, David Montgomery, Woody Marks, and British Brooks will be the ones in line to make the cut at the position.

- Texans running back Noah Whittington will remain a name to keep an eye on. According to Wilson, Whittington is dealing with a minor ankle injury that he's expected back from soon, and could be an ideal practice squad candidate.

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