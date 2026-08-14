Texans Fear QB Graham Mertz Suffered ACL Injury vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans might be without one of their quarterbacks for a significant stretch of time.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans believe that quarterback Graham Mertz tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers during their first preseason game on Thursday night.

Texans believe QB Graham Mertz tore his ACL during Thursday night’s preseason opener vs the Chargers. There is expected to be additional testing to confirm the injury. pic.twitter.com/BP6NvwUn0r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2026

Mertz was injured at the end of the second quarter against the Chargers, where he would leave at the end of the drive with a knee injury following a scramble.

Before Mertz left the game against the Chargers, he had completed four of seven passes for 23 yards. Davis Mills would go on to finish the game, leading to a 7-27 loss.

But now, it seems that Mertz's season could be done just as it started to take off, and certainly changes a bit of the structure in the Texans' quarterback room moving into the season.

Graham Mertz's Bad Injury Luck Continues

It's an unfortunate end to Mertz's season, which continues an injury-riddled past few years of his football career entirely.

Mertz suffered an ACL injury during his 2024 season with the Florida Gators that led to him having a limited NFL scouting process and start to his pro career. He didn't get on the field for his rookie campaign in 2025, and now, his chances of taking off in 2026 come to a close rather quickly.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Graham Mertz (18) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans had drafted Mertz with the 197th pick in the sixth round back in 2025 with the intent of him filling in behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills as he got back to full health, fill in as a QB3, then maybe rise up the depth chart as a QB2 with strong development.

And for the 2026 season, Mertz was set to enter the year for Houston as their QB3 on the depth chart behind Stroud and Mills; just as the room looked in 2025, and proved to work pretty solid for the Texans.

But now, it appears that Houston will be forced to turn in another direction for that quarterback depth, especially as they have two more preseason games to go, and Mertz's 2026 season is over.

Where the Texans Go Next After Mertz's Injury

The Texans, without Mertz, once entering the regular season, could decide to carry just two quarterbacks onto the roster as opposed to their expected three names before their newest injury.

Stroud and Mills can certainly keep things afloat in the room by themselves, and will likely be the only two players who are activated on gamedays once the regular season arrives, barring any other injuries that pop up.

But preseason still has a ways to go, and the Texans will certainly be looking for one, or maybe even two names, that can fill in for someone who can get snaps in those games that remain, and maybe even compete for a 53-man roster spot in the process.

Stroud and Mills could get a bit more work their way in the next two preseason matchups as the season gets closer, but that third quarterback will still be necessary, and when signed, will be due for a good share of reps to come their way as starters are due for a bit more rest to come their way.

The Texans have around a week to go before their next preseason game is on tap against the Las Vegas Raiders next Thursday in Houston, so they have time to go out and search the market for that signal caller, bring in a few for a workout, and sign another passer to a deal.

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