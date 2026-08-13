Texans' Rookies Could Take Over Preseason Opener vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans appear to have a clean plan heading into their first preseason game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And that plan revolves around one overarching focus: play the rookies, and play them a lot.

Texans Expected to Play Rookies Significantly vs. Chargers

That was made clear in a recent update from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, who detailed several notes of what we can expect for the Texans' first preseason game against the Chargers.

Within the report were some of the following points:

- First-round pick Keylan Rutledge will start at center.

- Second-round pick Marlin Klein will play "a lot" of snaps.

- DT Kayden McDonald and LB Wade Woodaz will play "extensively."

- WR Lewis Bond and CB Collin Wright will have a big opportunity.

- UDFA Noah Whittington will start at RB.

That's a lot to unpack for several players around the Texans roster, yet all of that intel falls under one big idea: Houston is going to give their first-year guys a ton of reps against Los Angeles, and give them the opportunities to shine in an in-game setting.

For several of the first-year players, it'll be their first time getting live, in-game reps since the end of the college season in early December.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans want to get those rookies as many reps as possible to practice in those moments in an exhibition game, while also resting several key players and star-caliber guys around their roster in the process.

Texans Expecting to Rest Starters & Key Players vs. Chargers

DeMeco Ryans hinted earlier in the week that the Texans were going to rest a few players around the roster for their Thursday night matchup against Los Angeles.

That seemed to indicate several key starters would be held out from getting all but one drive of snaps, if any at all––which is exactly how they operated in last year's preseason opener vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Wilson, guys like C.J. Stroud, David Montgomery, Woody Marks, and Nico Collins will all be rested for the game. Expect a similar approach on the defensive end and their starters, and even the same on special teams.

The Texans went out to sign a UDFA kicker before the game to allow Ka'imi Fairbairn to take the week off, and will now be starting Chris Freeman vs. the Chargers.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting offensive line will play a drive, but for most of the night, Houston will roll with second- and third-stringers, and where possible, hand over a ton of looks to their rookies.

But that still leaves a ton to be excited about for this matchup, because for all of these Texans rookies, getting these extended reps in the preseason can be huge for their development early in the year.

Marlin Klein will be able to see a ton of snaps on the field as a primary tight end. Kayden McDonald can get a big workload on Houston's defensive interior. Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher might be able to get a ton of looks in the linebacker room. Other offseason standouts like Lewis Bond and Collin Wright can get their respective opportunities.

And if one, or multiple of the Texans' rookies are able to catch their stride early in the year, that'll not only help them boost their chances of making the 53-man roster, but it could get them some early snaps in the regular season.

So if there's one thing you can expect from the Texans in game one of three in their preseason slate: you might be seeing a lot of first-year players, and like any rookie, maybe some growing pains and learning moments in the process.

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