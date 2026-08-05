Texans Rookie Report: Who Is Rising (and Falling) on the Depth Chart?

The Houston Texans are now a week deep into training camp. And within the practices they've taken part in so far, we've gotten a look at the team's eight incoming draft picks who are trying to boost their stock heading into the season.

And through the set of practices the Texans have taken on, their draft picks have seen their stock either trend in the right direction, or in the wrong one.

Let's sort through the Texans' eight draft picks one by one and break down who's rising and who's falling on the depth chart heading into Week 1:

Keylan Rutledge | IOL

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutledge has certainly captured some early attention for how he's started training camp. Between getting praise from multiple teammates about his mindset and getting work at multiple positions on the interior and performing well with them, the signs are trending upward for his chances to start Week 1.

"He's a SWARM player."



HC DeMeco Ryans on C/G Keylan Rutledge @Keylan301 pic.twitter.com/Swr9OMt4bQ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 1, 2026

As to where on the line he might start between guard or center, that remains to be seen. There's still a lot of camp to go before the Texans are going to name official starters. But don't be surprised if the rookie is one of those lucky five.

Verdict: Rising

Kayden McDonald | DT

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (93) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another rookie who's captured the attention of Texans coaches and other players, second-round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald has made an early and positive impression in the first few days of camp.

DeMeco Ryans on Kayden McDonald:



“Kayden has really showed how strong he is. He’s probably one of the stronger guys that we have. You see him doing drills, he’s knocking the coaches back a lot. Coaches are trying to hold bags and be tough guys. Kayden has done great job of… pic.twitter.com/tR51fLBVEt — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) July 30, 2026

According to DeMeco Ryans, McDonald's strength has been an aspect that's stood out when he's working with (and knocking back) defensive coaches in drills. For a 21-year-old rookie, that's a great sign, and you'd imagine his game is only going to get more refined in the weeks ahead. Expect him to get a good amount of snaps on the interior for the Texans from Week 1 onwards.

Verdict: Rising

Marlin Klein | TE

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' tight end competition has been tight thus far into training camp, so much so that there's a growing possibility that the team could hang onto five tight ends on their Week 1 roster. Marlin Klein, Houston's second-round pick, is going to be one of those tight ends who makes it past the cut.

But that doesn't mean he's rising up the depth chart. Klein has made nice plays and shown potential with his 6-foot-6 size and catch radius, but hasn't exactly separated himself from guys like Brevin Jordan or Foster Moreau. I'd expect it to take a little longer before Klein is on the field making a significant impact for the Texans' offense in-season.

Verdict: Falling

Febechi Nwaiwu | IOL

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (OL37) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The path for Nwaiwu to emerge into a key piece of this offensive line in year one looked grim from the start. There's just too much invested in both of the Texans' guard spots that leaves him on the outside looking in to be one of the starting five upfront. And that status hasn't changed much at all in camp.

He'll be a pretty safe bet to make the roster, but you probably shouldn't expect a ton of snaps to come his way in the regular season without injuries.

Verdict: Falling

Wade Woodaz | LB

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodaz's most memorable moment in camp thus far is when he stuffed running back Noah Whittington on an aggressive tackle that sparked a scuffle. However, outside of that, the Texans' linebacker room certainly got a bit more interesting after the injury suffered by Jake Hansen, paired with the signing of Sione Takitaki.

Biggest fight of camp happens after Wade Woodaz slams Jawhar Jordan to the ground.



Seemed excessive from the rookie. Offense too exemption and push Woodaz pushed scuffle ensued between multiple players.



Azeez Al-Shaair was among those who ran on field to break things up. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 3, 2026

Woodaz's chances of winning the Texans' LB3 battle are looking alive and well right now. The signing of Takitaki shouldn't change much on his front, and if anything, strengthens the likelihood he carries a bigger role. The next few weeks will be critical for him to key in on to keep momentum in the right direction.

Verdict: Rising

Kamari Ramsey | S

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have seen their quarterbacks throw a few picks throughout the course of training camp. One of those was thanks to fifth-round rookie Kamari Ramsey, who picked off Davis Mills on the fourth day of practice.

#Texans rookie safety Kamari Ramsey intercepted Davis Mills @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 1, 2026

Highlight plays like that certainly strengthen his case to make a subtle move up the depth chart. The fact that M.J. Stewart started the season on PUP certainly helps his chances as well. So Ramsey's stock is looking like it’s on the rise right now.

Verdict: Rising

Lewis Bond | WR

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond (82) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talk about a player who's kept up some momentum from the offseason program. Bond has continued to make big plays in the Texans' receiving room since OTAs, in minicamp, and now in training camp––which comes in part due to the absence of Lewis Bond and Tank Dell in full-team practices.

"Lewis is a guy who's stood out"



HC DeMeco Ryans on WR Lewis Bond pic.twitter.com/bKMMthiBAF — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 5, 2026

Will Bond be able to rise up further than WR6 on the depth chart? With the depth that the team has in the room as it is, that'll be tough. But his route to making the 53-man roster continues to look better and better each practice. So his stock as a day three pick is also on the rise.

Verdict: Rising

Aiden Fisher | LB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas linebacker room continues to be wide open when it comes to who will be the LB3, and who will be the other depth pieces to make the cut, and likely get some extended work in the special teams unit. Aiden Fisher has been in the mix to be part of that group in the latter.

The signing of Takitaki tends to hurt someone like Fisher's stock more than it does Woodaz's. Fisher still has more than enough opportunities to find his way past the 53-man cuts, and certainly be one of the many on the practice squad. But with nine linebackers on the 90-man roster, he's got work to do.

Verdict: Falling

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