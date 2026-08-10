Texans 2026 Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels

The Houston Texans are just days away from beginning their preseason slate; three games for the team to get their feet wet weeks before the regular season gets going, and for others, might be the difference between them making the 53-man roster and coming up short of it.

It'll be the first time the Texans are back on the field for a live-action game since the end of their 2025 campaign in their divisional round loss vs. the New England Patriots. Now, they'll be looking to start the new year off on a high note in preseason.

And really, for the time that DeMeco Ryans has been at the helm for the Texans, this team has been rather successful in the preseason. They've had a winning record in the preseason for the past three years, and have an overall record of 7-3 through that stretch.

Houston will be looking to continue that success for their three-game slate this season. As to whether or not they can, remains to be seen––but here's who they'll be facing across the rest of August:

Texans vs. Chargers

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the hit from Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) after throwing a pass during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 1

Date: Thu., Aug. 13th



Time: 7 PM CT



Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX



TV Channel: KTRK/ABC13



Radio: 95.7 THE FAN

Houston starts the year off at home for their first preseason game against the LA Chargers. Both teams could remain conservative when it comes to playing their starters here, so expect more work for the backups until getting deeper into the preseason.

The Texans and Chargers, though, will be meeting in the middle of the regular season as well. Houston will be traveling to Los Angeles in Week 9, the week after their bye. So this preseason outing between these two will really just act as an appetizer before the main course.

Texans vs. Raiders

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 2

Date: Thu., Aug. 20th



Time: 7 PM CT



Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX



TV Channel: KTRK/ABC13



Radio: 95.7 THE FAN

The Texans might be able to see some work from this year's first-overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, throughout the course of their Week 2 preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. They're expected to let Kirk Cousins start to begin the regular season, but preseason is as good of a time as ever to let the rookies go out to perform.

As for the Texans, they might decide to play their starters in this game for a small bit of time, which could include C.J. Stroud for a quarter. But preseason is more of a time for those backups to get their shine and make their pitch for the 53-man roster. So expect reps for the second and third-stringers here as well.

Texans @ Panthers

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) greet on the field after the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Week 3

Date: Fri., Aug. 28th



Time: 7 PM CT



Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC



TV Channel: KTRK/ABC13



Radio: 95.7 THE FAN

This will be the second time in two years that the Texans have faced the Carolina Panthers in the preseason. Last year, the Panthers traveled to Houston and eventually lost 3-20, so they'll be looking to get some revenge on their home field this time around.

But the Texans will also be seeing the Panthers in a joint practice before the game takes place on Friday as well. It'll be Houston's second of two joint practices they'll be taking part in before the season, joining their other session with the Las Vegas Raiders a week prior.

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