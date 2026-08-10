Texans 2026 Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels
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The Houston Texans are just days away from beginning their preseason slate; three games for the team to get their feet wet weeks before the regular season gets going, and for others, might be the difference between them making the 53-man roster and coming up short of it.
It'll be the first time the Texans are back on the field for a live-action game since the end of their 2025 campaign in their divisional round loss vs. the New England Patriots. Now, they'll be looking to start the new year off on a high note in preseason.
And really, for the time that DeMeco Ryans has been at the helm for the Texans, this team has been rather successful in the preseason. They've had a winning record in the preseason for the past three years, and have an overall record of 7-3 through that stretch.
Houston will be looking to continue that success for their three-game slate this season. As to whether or not they can, remains to be seen––but here's who they'll be facing across the rest of August:
Texans vs. Chargers
Preseason Week 1
Date: Thu., Aug. 13th
Time: 7 PM CT
Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX
TV Channel: KTRK/ABC13
Radio: 95.7 THE FAN
Houston starts the year off at home for their first preseason game against the LA Chargers. Both teams could remain conservative when it comes to playing their starters here, so expect more work for the backups until getting deeper into the preseason.
The Texans and Chargers, though, will be meeting in the middle of the regular season as well. Houston will be traveling to Los Angeles in Week 9, the week after their bye. So this preseason outing between these two will really just act as an appetizer before the main course.
Texans vs. Raiders
Preseason Week 2
Date: Thu., Aug. 20th
Time: 7 PM CT
Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX
TV Channel: KTRK/ABC13
Radio: 95.7 THE FAN
The Texans might be able to see some work from this year's first-overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, throughout the course of their Week 2 preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. They're expected to let Kirk Cousins start to begin the regular season, but preseason is as good of a time as ever to let the rookies go out to perform.
As for the Texans, they might decide to play their starters in this game for a small bit of time, which could include C.J. Stroud for a quarter. But preseason is more of a time for those backups to get their shine and make their pitch for the 53-man roster. So expect reps for the second and third-stringers here as well.
Texans @ Panthers
Preseason Week 3
Date: Fri., Aug. 28th
Time: 7 PM CT
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
TV Channel: KTRK/ABC13
Radio: 95.7 THE FAN
This will be the second time in two years that the Texans have faced the Carolina Panthers in the preseason. Last year, the Panthers traveled to Houston and eventually lost 3-20, so they'll be looking to get some revenge on their home field this time around.
But the Texans will also be seeing the Panthers in a joint practice before the game takes place on Friday as well. It'll be Houston's second of two joint practices they'll be taking part in before the season, joining their other session with the Las Vegas Raiders a week prior.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL and NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch