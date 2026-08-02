Texans Sign Former Browns LB Sione Takitaki: What It Means

The Houston Texans have reportedly added a new veteran to their linebacker room.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have agreed to sign free agent linebacker Sione Takitaki.

#Texans are signing veteran linebacker Sione Takitaki, per a league source @KPRC2

Veteran linebacker joining team after successful workout, after ankle injury suffered by Jake Hansen.

292 career tackles, two interceptions, four sack, former #Patriots #Browns #Vikings 6-foot-1,… pic.twitter.com/hnW0EmMuxa — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 2, 2026

The deal for Takitaki comes after a successful workout the Texans hosted for the veteran linebacker earlier this week, just a day after linebacker Jake Hansen had suffered an ankle injury in a training camp practice.

Takitaki had been in the building for a workout alongside one of his former teammates from the New England Patriots, Jahlani Tavai, as both came to Houston with the potential of being signed to a contract in the days following.

Now, Takitaki appears to be the lucky one to claim that contract, and joins a pretty solid linebacker room as is in hopes of competing for a 53-man roster spot.

What Sione Takitaki Brings to the Table

Takitaki, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound linebacker, heads into his eighth season in the NFL after entering the league as a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, having spent most of his time as a pro with the Browns from 2019 to 2023.

He's also spent time with the Patriots for one season in 2024, along with the Minnesota Vikings for just three games of the 2025 season, eventually being released to free agency in January of 2026.

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Takitaki, in the seven years that he's played in the league thus far, has been in mostly a rotational defensive role or has been a piece utilized on special teams.

During the 2024 season in which Takitaki played 11 games–– a much better sample size than his most recent 2025 campaign in Minnesota–– he had played in 27% of New England's defensive snaps for the games he was active in, and 39% of the special teams snaps. In those games, he put together a total of 21 tackles.

He's a high-energy player with good burst and quickness that can be effective both on the defensive end and on special teams, and has a good bit of experience that works in his favor, having played nearly 90 games in the NFL between the regular season and playoffs.

How Sione Takitaki Impacts the Texans' LB Room

The reason the Texans decided to bring in Takitaki is easy to pinpoint: their veteran linebacker and special teams contributor, Jake Hansen, suffered an ankle injury just a few days ago that will now take him off the field for multiple weeks.

Houston felt the need to add another veteran in the room who can play a similar role, while also able to compete for a role on the Texans' defense amid the uncertainty in their linebacker room, and Takitaki happened to be the guy they landed on.

Takitaki will immediately join a linebacker room that has an intriguing share of depth when looking at veterans like Jamal Hill and Marte Mapu, along with rookies Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher hungry to carve out a role for themselves as well.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As to where Takitaki sits within the Texans' linebacker room, he'll have work to do in order to establish some staying power.

It's a position on Houston's roster that's going to face a pretty strong share of competition in the weeks ahead as is, and certainly doesn't guarantee Takitaki a roster spot by the time cutdown day hits at the end of August.

However, while he may have work to do, there's also a ton of opportunity to be claimed at the position as well, largely because of the injuries suffered to both Hansen and EJ Speed, which leaves the Texans' LB3 spot wide open until further notice.

So while his spot on the Texans' 53-man roster is far from guaranteed, there's also a decent chance he finds his way into being an important part of Houston's defensive unit and on special teams if he shows out in training camp over the weeks ahead––making him a name to keep an eye on as practices continue to unfold moving forward.

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