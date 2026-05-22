3 Texans LBs Set to Step Up Amid EJ Speed's Injury

In the days ahead of the Houston Texans kicking off OTAs, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson broke news that linebacker EJ Speed had suffered a torn quadriceps during training that will inevitably sideline him for the start of the 2026 season.

#Texans veteran linebacker E.J. Speed partially tore quadriceps, and tendon while training, to have surgery next week with #Cowboys team doctor Dr. Dan Cooper, expected back at some point this season, per sources @KPRC2

https://t.co/PjzpubqAjw — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 22, 2026

It's a tough loss for the Texans' defense and their overall depth in the front seven, especially having been suffered before Houston's offseason training had really begun to get underway.

Speed was re-signed this offseason to a fresh two-year deal to reclaim his key rotational spot in the linebacker unit, but now will have to spend some extended time rehabbing before he can get his 2026 campaign underway.

In the meantime, Speed's absence also means a select few names in the Texans' linebacker unit will have to step up to the occasion amid his absence.

On the surface, three names on Houston's defense jump off the page who could see a few more reps their way, both through offseason training and early on in the season, with one less player suiting up in the linebacker room.

Let's sort through who those might be:

1. Henry To'oTo'o

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans were already likely to roll out To'oTo'o as their second starter next to Azeez Al-Shaair in their linebacker unit, but he might now see even more snaps coming his way while Houston will be without their top backup in the room.

Last season, To'oTo'o played in a combined 79% of the Texans' defensive snaps, which turned out to be a slight trend downward from what he'd been used to in 2024, where he logged more total snaps (830) despite playing in two fewer games, and was on the field for 85% of defensive snaps.

A big year is already ahead for To'oTo'o as he's slated to play on an expiring deal. Now, his opportunity to cash in on a payday come next summer––whether that be with Houston or elsewhere––might've expanded just a bit more.

2. Wade Woodaz

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (LB28) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Without Speed, the Texans' second of two fourth-round picks from this year's draft, Wade Woodaz, now vaults into a much more important role pretty immediately.

Woodaz is a solid athlete for the position who can be a rangy defender in coverage, but also offers upside as a run defender that can get him a rotational role on the defense pretty early in the season––and especially so without Speed in the mix.

Already, Houston's choice to bolster their linebacker room further in this year's draft is panning out to be a worthwhile decision for moments like this. And if Woodaz steps up to be a positive depth piece, maybe Speed won't be as missed within this unit as he's initially believed to be.

3. Marte Mapu

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Marte Mapu (15) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's a case that Mapu has his stock trending upwards greater than anyone else in the Texans' linebacker unit for the stretch they'll be shorthanded. Reason being: it could just be what cements him a place on the 53-man roster to start the season.

The Texans already made a decent investment in Mapu by giving the New England Patriots a pick swap in their initial trade to acquire him to avoid seeing him hit the open market. So he might've had a good chance to make the Week 1 cut as is.

But with Speed likely starting the year on Injured Reserve, one more linebacker has to step up as someone who can fill out their depth chart to fill the void at the position.

Mapu has nice versatility on the defensive side that the Texans and DeMeco Ryans could unlock further, and impacts the special teams side well, which provides an even better shot at making the roster cut come time for training camp.

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