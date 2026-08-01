Jake Hansen Injury Update Suggests Texans Will Sign Another LB

The Houston Texans saw one of their veteran linebackers, Jake Hansen, go down with what head coach DeMeco Ryans described as an ankle injury following the second day of practice.

As a result, it appears as if Hansen––while we still don't know the exact extent of the injury––will be out for a few weeks because of it.

"With Jake, Jake [Hansen] had an ankle injury," Ryans said after the Texans' training camp practice on Saturday. "We'll see. He's kind of week-to-week. So, we'll see how he progresses throughout camp."

It's a tough injury for the Texans' linebacker unit to stomach, considering the group had already been dealing with the loss of EJ Speed from earlier this offseason, who is projected to miss the entire 2026 season with a quadriceps injury.

Hansen, a four-year veteran with the Texans, appeared to be right within the mix of candidates who could be worthy of claiming those snaps that Speed left behind as Houston's LB3.

And while Hansen could still find a way to make that leap up the depth chart happen, being out of the mix of training camp for any stretch of time, especially for multiple weeks, tends to take a hit for his chances to do so.

As a result, there's a good chance within the coming days that the Texans could bring in another linebacker to this defense to compete for that same role.

What the Texans' LB Room Looks Like Without Hansen

The Texans, as currently constructed, might still have enough talent within their linebacker room who can step up in the wake of both Speed and now Hansen's absence.

Houston traded for Marte Mapu earlier this offseason, drafted a couple of linebackers in Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher, and have a tenured veteran who's been inside the building with Jamal Hill now entering his fourth season pro.

That group alone could be a solid collective of guys who can compete for that LB3 spot, and especially so for the incoming rookies, if their development proves to be ahead of schedule.

However, the Texans have already kept themselves busy looking around the free agent market for guys who could enter the competition alongside them, and fill that role that Hansen now leaves open.

Texans Keeping Door Open for More Competition at LB

On Friday, the Texans reportedly brought in free agents Sione Takitaki and Jahlani Tavai for workouts that seemed to hint that they were looking for additional competition, despite having no agreements in place for either following their respective tryouts.

Bringing in either would act as a bit of a low-risk, high-reward move that can help alleviate the losses that the Texans have already suffered within the linebacker room.

If signing either Takitaki or Tavai, the Texans can bank on either making a strong impression in camp worthy of netting them a roster spot and a potential key role on the defensive end or on special teams.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If either is signed, and they don't work out as expected, Houston can cut them at the end of August and wipe their hands clean.

By then, there's also a chance that Hansen could be recovered from his ankle injury that slots him back into his expected spot on special teams with some defensive snaps as well, and doesn't exactly force the Texans to bring on that hypothetical free agent addition onto their Week 1 roster, if the team doesn’t feel a need to do so.

So at the very least, don't overlook the idea of the Texans adding one more veteran into the room in the days ahead. Because it already seems like Houston's keeping the idea in play themselves, considering Hansen's bound to miss an extended amount of time.

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