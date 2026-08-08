Why I'm Buying the Early Hype Around Texans WR Jayden Higgins

The Houston Texans have have a handful of standouts emerging throughout the past week of training camp.

One of those has been none other than second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins, who's been someone that's seen praise from multiple notable voices inside the building for his improvement and how he's taken on this offseason.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has been one of those guys who has seen a lot out of Higgins this offseason, both in training camp and dating back to OTAs.

"Higgins came back ready this camp," Ryans said on Wednesday. It showed in OTAs. It's showing now, and it's not surprising. He and C.J. are finding a connection because Higgins is doing a really great job of running his routes the proper way. He's playing with precision. Third down, he's winning, making plays for us."

"Sky's the limit for Jayden Higgins, because he's prepared himself the right way over the offseason. And that's what's a really great example for young guys... He's put the work in, and it's showing here in camp."

It's a glowing review that any young player would love to hear from their head coach just over a month away from kicking off the season. Higgins has been performing well throughout the first week of camp, and is well-deserving of those remarks from Ryans.

Really, it's even more proof that Higgins is due for a major role for his second year in Houston––and is someone that is worth buying the hype for before the season.

Why It's Time to Buy the Hype on Jayden Higgins

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) makes the touchdown catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) and cornerback Cameron Mitchell (43) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higgins' training camp has only been a continuation of what's been an impressive past several months.

He's taken another step forward physically, has had a full offseason to understand this Texans offense, and now as practices have started up once again, his chemistry with C.J. Stroud has shown out on multiple occasions.

Several of those practices where Higgins has shined have been on days when Nico Collins, the Texans' No. 1 wide receiver, is not participating. Regardless, when those opportunities have come for Higgins, he's taken advantage of them in a big way.

Higgins showed he was more than capable of taking that next step by the way he ended his rookie season, and even made a lot of that happen with Davis Mills at the helm. From Weeks 9 to 13 in 2025, Higgins averaged 4.2 receptions on 6.6 targets for over 42 yards a game, and a touchdown in two of them.

Now after his first season, he's had a ton of time to work with Stroud over the offseason, work on his own game individually, and has all of the tools to be on the field a bit more than in 58% of the offensive snaps from what he had in year one.

Bottom Line

Higgins will be in a deep receiving room this year in Houston, one that includes Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and a healthy Tank Dell all behind him and Collins; all of whom are due for a decent role in the offense. If anything's going to take touches away from Higgins, it'll be because of the Texans' willingness to spread the ball around to all five of them in the passing game.

But if Higgins' trust and featured presence within this offense in camp have been a sign of anything heading into Week 1, he's going to get a good amount of targets to come his way. Higgins feels primed to command the second-most targets at the position for the season, and can see his stat line at the end of the year reach a whole new level because of it.

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