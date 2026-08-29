Texans' 53-Man Roster Prediction After Preseason Finale vs. Panthers

The Houston Texans have officially closed out their final preseason game of a three-game slate, falling short of a win vs. the Carolina Panthers on Friday night, 13-16.

But with the preseason now over for the Texans, this team sits just a few hours away from the deadline for roster cutdowns to decide who will be the lucky players to make the 53-man cut, which resides on Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. CT.

Which players are in and which players are out? Since the start of training camp, there's been a handful of noteworthy injuries, signings, and even trades to the roster that now make this 53-man cut look a whole lot different than it did back at the end of July.

Let's sort through our final 53-man roster prediction for the Texans as rosters become finalized later this weekend.

QB

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks on the field after their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills

The Texans signed veteran free agent Brett Rypien to be their QB3 after Graham Mertz's season-ending ACL injury, but in two preseason games, he hasn't shown anything that should warrant him making the 53-man cut. So if he misses, that leaves Houston down to just two signal callers heading into Week 1.

RB

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates running back Woody Marks (4) touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(4): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks

This running back room has seen some injuries throughout training camp that did leave the back-end of their depth chart a bit limited. But by the time the season kicks off in two weeks, both Jawhar Jordan (hip) and British Brooks (hand) should be good to go and on the 53-man roster, and backing up the top two names at the position.

WR

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) catches a ball and warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(6): Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Kayshon Boutte, Lewis Bond, Jared Wayne

There's no doubt that this wide receiver group has seen a few changes since the start of camp. But after the dust has settled from camp and preseason, the top four guys are roster locks. Lewis Bond has shown enough to be a backup slot to Jaylin Noel, and Jared Wayne has been a preseason star that deserves some love heading into the regular season.

TE

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(4): Dalton Schultz, Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau, Cade Stover

Brevin Jordan had a great shot at being one of the four to five guys to make the cut here at tight end, but he just hasn't been healthy enough to play yet in preseason. Seeing him get the call up over any of these four names would be pretty surprising, as impressive as it would be after he's missed back-to-back seasons with knee injuries.

OT

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) and teammates enters the field out of the tunnel before the Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(3): Aireontae Ersery, Trent Brown, Blake Fisher

With Braden Smith recently suffering a foot injury that's expected to sideline him for a few weeks, his spot on the 53-man roster feels like it's in jeopardy. A more likely outcome feels like the Texans place Smith on IR for the first four weeks, start Trent Brown on the right side, and elevate 2024 second-round pick Blake Fisher past the cut deadline.

IOL

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge (66) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(6): Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Evan Brown, Jarrett Patterson, Febechi Nwaiwu

If there were any group around the Texans' roster that ends up significantly different than these projections once cuts are in, the interior offensive line feels like just that. In this edition, I have Jake Andrews as the odd man out. But there's a real case that he makes it over Jarrett Patterson, or neither make the 53-man roster at all. Time will tell.

DE

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) looks up during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(5): Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Hall, Dominique Robinson

The Texans' defensive end unit has seen a barrage of injuries in recent days. But those injuries only shift the outlook for the 53-man cut in a minor way. The top four at this position are clear locks to have a roster spot and a big role on the defensive line next season, and Dominique Robinson has been the clear best candidate competing for that DE4 role.

DT

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(5): Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald, Naquan Jones, Mario Edwards Jr.

Keep an eye on the Texans bringing in some extra depth for their defensive interior this season. Naquan Jones has stood out in a big way throughout camp and preseason, and Houston went out of their way earlier this month to sign Mario Edwards as a veteran depth piece as well. Both of them feel like likely bets to make it onboard for Week 1.

LB

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) returns Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) interception for an 80 yard touchdown in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(6): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Wade Woodaz, Jake Hansen, Jake Hummel, Aiden Fisher

Wade Woodaz and Jake Hansen both suffered minor injuries throughout the past month that put some question marks around their availability for the season, but feel more likely than not to be good for Week 1. Jake Hummel and Aiden Fisher could also be nice options to have around for special teams, and to ensure this group is healthy and deep to begin the year.

CB

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) and teammates enters the field out of the tunnel before the Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(5): Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, Alijah Huzzie

It's tough for this cornerback room to look even stronger than it did to close out last season. They had a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler after all. But with a fully healthy Jaylin Smith and Alijah Huzzie now emerging as solid backup nickel, this group appears to be even more talented and deep than they were in 2025.

S

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(4): Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, Kamari Ramsey

There's no word on what the timeline for recovery looks like for veteran M.J. Stewart, who's been on PUP since the start of training camp with the quad injury he sustained last season. For as long as he's out, though, these four feel like the best bets to expect on the roster at safety, which looks a bit slimmer after the move to trade away Jaylen Reed.

ST

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Kai Kroeger (38) punts against the Las Vegas Raiders in second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(3): Ka'imi Fairbairn, Kai Kroeger, Austin Brinkman

The punting battle has seemingly wrapped up for the Texans, and after three preseason games with Kai Kroeger leading the way without anyone else being signed since Jack Stonehouse's prior release, it's tough to expect Houston bringing up anyone else for those starting duties heading into Week 1.

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