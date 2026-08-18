Texans' Aiden Fisher Faces Familiar Foe in Fernando Mendoza vs. Raiders

The Houston Texans will be up against this year's No. 1 overall draft pick in quarterback Fernando Mendoza in Thursday's preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's set to be the Texans' most highly anticipated preseason showing of their three-game slate. Houston's going to be playing the starters more than their first showing, and the top pick in Mendoza might get a brief look at this elite defense, which might turn out to be the best in the NFL this season.

But the Texans' meeting against the Raiders will also mark the first time that former Indiana linebacker and Houston's seventh-round pick from April, Aiden Fisher, will be up against his college teammate in Mendoza.

Aiden Fisher Gets First Chance to Play Against Fernando Mendoza

It's an opportunity that's clearly a special one for Fisher. He and Mendoza are extremely close from their college days, having one a national championship together earlier this year during their time together in the 2025 season, and now find themselves starting their journeys in the NFL.

Per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Fisher hasn't spoken to Mendoza much heading into the week before the Texans' preseason game against Las Vegas, but he'll be sure to catch up with his former teammate after the action.

"That's one of my best friends," Fisher said of Mendoza. "We had a great run last year. But now, it's competitors. We haven't really talked much this week. We'll talk a little bit after."

"I'm excited for him. I think he's done a great job in the way that he's developed and handled himself. It's been really fun to watch and be a part of. In terms of practice and stuff, it would just be two competitors, and then we'll save all the hugs and conversations for after."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) raises the trophy with quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15), wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13), and Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe (17) after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans don't just have a preseason game to take on against the Raiders, either. These two teams have a joint practice scheduled against one another in Houston on Thursday, that for the Texans, makes for their first of two joint practice sessions that they'll take on before the regular season.

It's another opportunity for both teams to compete in a higher-speed setting, face another unit that isn't the same roster faced in training camp, and in cases like this one, a chance for Fisher to be on the other side of his former college quarterback again.

But again, expect Fisher to remain competitive while the two are on the field against one another.

"We'll definitely meet up at some point, share some words," Fisher said. "Obviously, we're in a competitive field. But, at the end of the day, when you care about somebody, they're one of your best friends, and you've been through some hard times and good times with them."

"You don't turn your cheek on them just because you're a competitor. So it'll be great to see him, and I'm excited for it.”

The Texans kick off their second preseason game against the Raiders later this week on Thursday, August 20th at 7 p.m. MT.

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