What Texans WR Nico Collins Said About Facing Browns CB Denzel Ward

THe Houston Texans will see their No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins face up against one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this weekend as they take on the Cleveland Browns–– and that's none other than Denzel Ward.

Ward has been at the top of his game for multiple seasons in the league now, logging five Pro Bowl appearances throughout his nine years pro, and could be on the verge of another selection by the end of 2026.

Pro Football Focus has graded Ward as the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL through the first 10 weeks (90.5), as he's totaled some impressive stats with 26 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, three PBUs, and ranks top 10 in the NFL for passer rating allowed (42.5) and yards per reception allowed (7.2).

So there's no doubt this week against Ward will be a tall task for Collins to take on. However, he's certainly accepting that challenge to take on one of the best cornerback matchups in the NFL.

What Nico Collins Said About Facing Denzel Ward in Week 10

When Collins was asked on Thursday about the matchup he's set to see this weekend against Ward, there's no denying that he's excited to face the challenge of taking on one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but also facing a strong Browns secondary as a collective.

"Look forward to it, man. Denzel, man, been one hell of a player for a long time in this league. Great Pro Bowler, man. Great with his feet, hands, technique," Collins said to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "It's a great feeling to go against the best in this league, man."

"One of the best secondaries, great corners, great safeties. So, got to come ready... It's going to be a great weekend, man... All respect to Denzel, man. He’s one of the great corners in this league for a long time, and it's going to be a great game, man. Just excited to go against a high-level corner like that."

This season, Collins hasn't quite been the explosive downfield threat that he has been throughout the past two seasons. However, he also hasn't seen quite as many targets as he's been accustomed to in both 2024 and 2025.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Collins has averaged eight or more targets a game through the last two seasons, that number has shrunk to just 6.5 throughout the five games he's played in 2026. He's averaged 4.7 receptions and 64 yards per game, along with four touchdown receptions.

And this week, it might be tough for Collins to get those numbers back on track when facing one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but also one of the better secondaries in the NFL with what the Browns have to offer.

Texans' Offense Will Have Their Hands Full vs. Browns in Week 10

As a part of their impressive 5-4 record to date, the Browns also rank sixth in the NFL for passing yards allowed (1,809), eighth for passing touchdowns allowed (12), and fifth in net yards per passing attempt (5.6).

Cleveland's offense has had its own holes that have been exposed throughout the first half of the season––considering they're ranked 29th in total points––but their defense has remained a calling card for a lot of their early success.

So not only will this weekend be a tough outing for Collins with his matchup against Ward, but the same could be said for C.J. Stroud and his plans to attack the Browns through the air.

And if that limited day does happen to be the case for Stroud and their offensive attack, the road to victory for the Texans tends to become a whole lot tougher.

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