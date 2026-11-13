3 Texans Predictions That Could Define Week 10 vs. Browns

The Houston Texans' Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns is slowly approaching around the corner.

And it's a game for the Texans that'll be extremely important to take advantage of. They'll be taking the road trying to climb one game closer to .500, face up against another AFC Wild Card contender, and will be trying to build upon the 44-point outing they saw last weekend against the LA Chargers.

So what can we expect from the Texans in this game against the Browns? Will they rise to the occasion for a second straight win, or fall into similar pitfalls that they have in their five losses so far this season?

Well, let's sort through a batch of three bold predictions for the Texans to take our chances at guessing how things will unravel in Cleveland on Sunday:

1. Texans Score 30 Points as a Team Once More

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season has looked a whole lot different than 2025's output on the offensive side of the ball for Houston. The Texans are scoring a lot of points on a week-to-week basis, looking strong through their air attack thanks to some C.J. Stroud heroics, and they'll be looking to continue that trend in Week 10.

The Browns, while they haven't allowed 30 points to an opponent dating back to Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, have certainly gotten close a few times. And on top of that, they haven't really played a high-powered offense like the Texans many times this season.

If the Texans can keep their momentum through the air and the offense can continue to limit the penalties setting them back as they did last weekend, 30 points is wildly possible for this team.

So far this season, the Browns are 0-1 in games where they allow 30 points or more, and have yet to score 30 points a game themselves. This might be a simple recipe for Houston's success this weekend.

2. Tank Dell Posts Second Straight TD

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) celebrates his 63-yard touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, we saw Tank Dell get involved in a big way for what was his second game back from his 2024 knee injury. And with that extra involvement, he turned in about as good of a performance as you could expect from him: four receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown.

And really, there's no reason why the Texans should stop trying to feed the ball to Dell in Week 10.

He's looking closer and closer to his pre-injury self, is comfortable with the extra workload, has given Houston another layer of playmaking to account for in the wide receiver room, and when he's firing on all cylinders, the better it is for C.J. Stroud.

C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell for the TD 🗣️



HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/r0q9mBmr5d — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

So we'll predict Dell to find the end zone once again in Week 10. It might not be as sweet as last week's, considering that reception marked his first touchdown in nearly two years, but points are points, nonetheless.

3. Calen Bullock Becomes Texans' Season Leader in INTs

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Houston Texans' Calen Bullock reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

The Texans' secondary has not been the ball-hawking, interception-happy unit that they were all throughout last season in their first eight games of this year.

That becomes clear when looking at Houston's interception totals in the secondary. Not one player has recorded more than one interception on the season so far. In all, the Texans' defense has just four interceptions, which makes them one of nine teams in the NFL to log four or fewer interceptions on the season thus far.

It's a result that needs to turn around in the right direction for Houston in the second half of their schedule for this defense to be at it's true elite potential. And there might not be a better time to add onto their interception totals than this game against their former quarterback in Deshaun Watson.

I'll be keeping an eye on Calen Bullock to handle those takeaway duties: Houston's Pro Bowl talent heralded as one of the best ball-hawks at his position throughout the past two seasons, and needs some balls to come his way to hold up that status.

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