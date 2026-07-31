Why Texans' C.J. Stroud Believes Offense Is Poised to Take Next Step

C.J. Stroud is entering a pivotal fourth year commanding the Houston Texans' quarterback position, for more than just one reason.

For one, he'll be looking to try and lift this Texans offense back to some level of consistency following three seasons of up-and-down production. Houston's scoring offense has been ranked 13th, 19th, and 13th throughout the past three years and hasn’t been a top-10 passing offense since 2023.

But Stroud has confidence that this year could be different for the Texans' scoring attack––largely because they'll be entering their second season under their offensive coordinator, Nick Caley, who was brought on to replace Bobby Slowik following a turbulent 2024 season on that side of the ball.

C.J. Stroud Feels Relationship With OC Nick Caley Is Improving

In an interview with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn, Stroud noted that while he and Caley had a bit of an adjustment period to traverse through in their early moments with one another in 2025, their relationship with one another has gradually grown.

And as a result of that growing relationship, he feels as if the Texans' offense could be able to take another step forward because of it.

“Early on, I felt like we had some things where we were figuring each other out on playing styles, the system, trying to keep it on the system but also make it tailored to the guys," Stroud said of his relationship with Caley. "I think he's done a great job."

"Me and his relationship has grown. We talk a lot, try to communicate as much as we can, and I’m in his office a bunch. It’s nice to have somebody who wants to see you succeed and wants the best for you. I think this year we’ll take another step and be better than we were last year.”

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anything, last season’s ups and downs on the offensive side of the ball have only tested Stroud further with some adversity, which is something that he himself embraces, even dating back to his high school days.

Now with three years of experience in his back pocket, and having another year of experience alongside his offensive playcaller in Caley, those will only help him and his ability to lead this offense to steeper heights moving forward.

"The work that I've put in over the years, adversity I've been through, this isn't new to me," Stroud said. "I've been through a bunch in my career, from high school, to playing at Ohio State, to now playing here in the NFL."

"I'm used to adversity, I'm used to people not believing in me... But I also know that people do. And the work that I do, I'm proud of myself on the offseason that I've had, the steps that I've taken."

"If we go back and look at some of the games we had, a lot one score games, we win those games we could be on top of the AFC maybe even the best team in the league."



Texans QB CJ Stroud breaks down to @EvanWashburn why he's confident in this team. pic.twitter.com/JVXgMwLqG0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 29, 2026

Stroud Believes Texans Can Rank Atop the AFC in 2026

Stroud also highlighted some of the shortcomings from the Texans' first half of last season, being clear areas in which the team can grow from heading into 2026.

In all five of the Texans' losses throughout their 12-5 regular season, they were all within one score. In four of those five games, the opposing team had scored just 20 points or less, being a credit to Houston's elite defense.

If anything, those games can offer a bit of a crash course on how the Texans can avoid those same mistakes in 2026, and in Stroud's mind, even become the top team in the AFC as a result.

"I think we're a group that is seeing what it looks like when we're rolling, and those games where we're a little bit off... If we go back and look at some of the games we had, a lot of one-score games, we win those games we could be on top of the AFC, maybe even the best team in the league," Stroud said.

"So, it's capable for us. I believe that the work that we've put in during OTAs, and now going into training camp, we'll be able to take the next step."

There's still a way to go in camp and preseason before the Texans are officially prepared for the 2026 campaign, kicking off their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills on their own home turf.

But already, you're starting to see a great deal of confidence stemming from Houston's quarterback for the season to come––and that's a positive sign for all involved.

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