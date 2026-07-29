Latest on Texans' C.J. Stroud Contract Talks Before Training Camp

Throughout the Houston Texans' offseason, one of the biggest taking points that's encircled the team heading into next season is what the future looks like for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Now that Stroud enters the fourth year of his rookie contract, extension negotiations have been front and center.

But those talks quickly can become tricky when balancing what the market looks like for quarterbacks, paired with the up-and-down season––and postseason––that Stroud comes off of. So far, there hasn't been any reported traction on a deal coming to form.

Yet, Texans general manager Nick Caserio appears to have some optimism in those negotiations for Stroud heading into training camp.

He also appears to love what his quarterback has done throughout this offseason, calling it the best he's had since arriving in Houston in 2023.

"Yeah, he's had a really good offseason. It's probably the best offseason he's had since he's been here," Caserio said on Wednesday.

"He's had a good attitude. He's been consistent. He's got the right mindset. I'd say we've definitely had productive conversations over the course of the spring. So, I mean, there's a possibility that something could come to fruition. So, we'll work through it and see what happens."

Could C.J. Stroud Get an Extension Before the 2026 Season?

Stroud has faced no shortage of noise based on how last season ended. A four-interception performance in a road playoff loss will do that, and that chatter tends to be exponential when he's extension eligible during the same offseason.

The Texans quarterback appears to have taken that same noise as clear motivation, though.

Stroud looks more defined physically, has seemingly held the right mindset throughout the offseason, and will look to carry that momentum into the 2026 season for what will undoubtedly be the most important season of his pro career if he doesn't net a new extension before the season.

However, it might not exactly be a lock that Stroud won't get paid this offseason, as opposed to the Texans holding off until 2027, based on Caserio's latest comments.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team could decide to quiet those contract discussions by extending their franchise signal-caller on a new deal before the 2026 season, giving him long-term security with a substantial pay increase, and really cementing their belief in Stroud for the future.

The Texans have been routinely proactive in extending their core pieces of the roster earlier rather than later throughout the past two years. Guys like Derek Stingley, Will Anderson, and Azeez Al-Shaair are prime examples of that.

But there's also inherent risk in doing so if Stroud is never able to bounce back to the heights seen from his rookie season. That pricey contract could look like a poor gamble in a year's time if Stroud continues to struggle to produce, and really hinder the Texans' financial flexibility moving forward.

That's the dilemma the Texans are currently faced with, which could lead to Stroud playing out this next year without a new deal in place.

What DeMeco Ryans Had to Say About C.J. Stroud's Contract Talks

When it comes to head coach DeMeco Ryans' thoughts on the situation, he's in the mindset of letting the work speak for itself.

Really, he says he's not one to talk to players about their respective contract situations. In his mind, nothing that he, or the player says matters much compared to what their production looks like on the field.

"When it comes to contracts, I really don't get into a lot of deep discussions with guys because I truly believe you get the contract by what you do on the field," Ryans said. "It doesn't matter about what you say, what I say; it's about how you perform on the field."

"If you're worthy of getting a contract and you deserve it, it'll happen for you. But if you're worried about it, worrying is not going to change anything. It's about the actions, what you put out, and it's about your body of work."

For Stroud, now comes the time to prove himself worthy of that next contract. Perhaps it could come in training camp before this season kicks off, or those discussions could be tabled until 2027 following another season's sample size.

Regardless, there's no doubt that this year is a big one for Stroud to prove the doubters wrong. And if he's able to do so, it'll pay off in a big way.

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