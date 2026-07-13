NFL Execs, Coaches Make Their Stance Clear on Texans' C.J. Stroud

Throughout the past couple of weeks, NFL executives, coaches, and scouts have been voting on who they've felt are the best 10 players at each position around the league via polling from ESPN.

Most recently, they've landed on the quarterback position, which has some of the best talent at the position that the league has seen in some time, and tends to make for a tougher decision process selecting who is most worthy of a spot in the top 10.

But when it comes to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, it seems like the decision-making process to rank him to wasn't quite as difficult as others in the mix.

C.J. Stroud Snubbed of Top 10 and Honorable Mention in Newest NFL Poll

In ESPN's polling of who NFL personnel felt were the top 10 names at the quarterback position entering the 2026 season, Stroud fell short of reaching within those first 10 spots, and even first 15 spots.

Instead, he fell into one of the final three names in the top 20 in the category deemed "also receiving votes." So Stroud didn't go completely unmentioned, but he was right on the brink of being forgotten altogether.

Alongside Stroud in that category were Denver Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix and Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Daniel Jones. So that puts Stroud in the No. 18 to No. 20 spot amongst the league's signal callers, depending on how the votes ultimately fell.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing Stroud just barely get his name mentioned in the mix of top quarterbacks is a huge difference from how NFL execs viewed him this time last year. In 2025, he was the first honorable mention outside of the top 10, just getting beat out by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield.

But it's not hard to see why Stroud found his ranking so low just one year later. His third season in Houston was far from perfect, which can be attributed to a wide variety of factors.

While a Disappointing Ranking for Stroud, It's Not Shocking

He had an inconsistent run game and offensive line surrounding him. He had a concussion that put a halt to his season for three games, and of course, ending it with a brutal four-interception day against the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the postseason has his stock quite possibly the lowest it's been since entering the league.

As a result, he'll be forced to rebuild that reputation this coming season to truly find himself mentioned next to some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this time next year. Whether he has the chops to do so will be clear in due time.

However, there is some real reason to believe he can put the pieces together for a much better 2026 campaign, and hopefully play closer to the version of himself seen from his often-mentioned Rookie of the Year campaign back in 2023.

He's got a much improved group of offensive personnel around him, is in the second year under offensive coordinator Nick Caley that'll help offer more continuity and familiarity, and as Stroud faces his looming contract negotiations, paired with the bad taste in his mouth from how last season ended, the motivation for a strong year of production is steep.

If Stroud can take that step forward, it might be exactly what this Texans team needs to get over the hump for a true Super Bowl run once the postseason arrives. But if he stumbles once more, the conversations and criticism will only be getting louder than they are now.

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