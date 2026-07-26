Which Texans Players Are Playing for Their Next Contract in 2026

The Houston Texans have several players on this year's roster heading into a pivotal season for their future in the NFL.

That's because they're looking to maximize the value of their next contract.

Some of those guys are in the final year of their respective deals heading into free agency following this season. Others have two years left on their deal, but will be able to sign a lucrative extension come next offseason if they take advantage of a big 2026 season.

The Texans won't be able to re-sign all of these players. That's just the nature of the NFL and the cap space that exists with it. However, no matter what their future in Houston may look like, it won't be making their upcoming season any less important for their individual situations.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 10 players on the Texans' roster who will be looking to cash in on new contracts this season.

Calen Bullock | S

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2028

The Texans' Pro Bowl safety will be looking for a nice pay raise on his next contract, as he'll be making less than $2 million in each of his next two seasons, but is playing up to the caliber of a top 10 guy at his position.

Expect Bullock to pick up right where he left off from his stellar second-year campaign. But once it comes time for the Texans to pay him, it could be easier said than done considering how expensive that side of the ball is becoming.

Nico Collins | WR

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball after a reception and scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2028

The Texans gave a bump in pay for their No. 1 wide receiver this offseason, considering he was well-deserving of one. He's put up three straight 1,000-yard seasons since C.J. Stroud has been in the building, and has been a consistent force in the passing game despite the turbulence the offensive side of the ball has seen.

However, while the Texans have given Collins a pay raise, they didn't exactly extend his contract any further from where it stood. He'll still be a free agent in the 2028 offseason and will look to show why he's deserving of that extension come next summer throughout this season.

Tank Dell | WR

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2027

After missing all of last season and part of the 2024 campaign due to injury, Dell is back in the fold to re-establish himself as the potent weapon he was before getting banged up. But Dell will also be gunning for a new contract considering he's in the final year of his initial rookie deal.

So there's a ton for Dell to prove this season in more ways than one. It seems like the Texans will be approaching his return to the field pretty slowly and methodically. But if he looks back to 100% and is able to retain any amount of explosiveness he did before his injury, Houston could be willing to hand that second contract his way.

Xavier Hutchinson | WR

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) reacts after a play during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2027

Another piece in the Texans' receiving room looking for a new deal: 2023 sixth-rounder Xavier Hutchinson, who's coming off a career season last year, but now faces a bit more competition within this position group to try and reclaim that same role and the amount of targets he previously did.

Hutchinson does have solid chemistry with C.J. Stroud, having come onto the Texans' roster in the same draft, and he does have a productive 2025 season to build off of. But with targets like Collins, Dell, and second-year guys like Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, it'll be easier said than done to cash in on a big contract come next offseason.

Brevin Jordan | TE

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2027

Another player like Dell, who's entering the 2026 season coming back from a serious injury and gunning for a new contract, Brevin Jordan will be looking to re-establish himself as the promising, athletic tight end he was initially brought in to be. And so far through the offseason program, there's been nothing but positive reviews about how well Jordan has looked.

But now comes the time for Jordan to build on that momentum to find a key role in this tight end unit. It's a deep group with several names who will compete for his snaps, but if he can capitalize to be a TE2 or TE3 on the depth chart, he could certainly find his way to a new contract come next summer.

Kamari Lassiter | CB

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2028

If there's anyone on this list who's deserved a considerable bump in pay for their next contract, it's Kamari Lassiter, who's developed into a borderline top 10 cornerback since joining this defense in 2024, has created a devastating one-two punch with Derek Stingley, and is making less than $3 million in each of his next two seasons.

Like in the case of Bullock, paying top cornerback money to Lassiter could be a tough task with the type of salaries this Texans roster is beginning to rack up, especially on the defensive side. But he's a pivotal piece of this defense, and everyone in the front office would love to keep him around at the right price.

Davis Mills | QB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2027

Much conversation has been had about the other quarterback on the Texans' roster who's in search of a new contract, but the same can be said about Davis Mills, who's on an expiring $7 million deal he signed before last season started.

There's a chance that Mills could take the same approach as last year: sign a new deal ahead of Week 1, and lock in his future for another season in Houston. But there's an even higher probability that Mills remains patient, looks to get more money next offseason from the Texans or another team, and just maybe capitalize on any disarray under center that may transpire in 2026.

C.J. Stroud | QB

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2028

Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without mentioning the Texans QB1, who's been at the center of several contract rumors, discussions, and discourse throughout the offseason. And while there's a chance that Houston could silence those conversations by hashing out a new deal before Week 1, that doesn't seem like the most probable outcome at this point.

This is as big of a season that Stroud has faced in his career. If he bounces back from an up-and-down third year and continues that into the postseason, Houston will have no issues extending him next summer. If he stumbles once again, then the chatter surrounding his future as the franchise guy in Houston will only get louder than it has been throughout the past several months.

Tommy Togiai | DT

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2027

A breakout piece of the Texans' 2025 defense, Togiai will be looking to have an even better campaign in 2026 after now cementing himself as a key part of their defensive front. And he'll be entering this season with a much better standing on the roster than he did this time last year.

Perhaps the selection of rookie Kayden McDonald will make it tougher for Togiai to not only cash in on that next contract, but get as many snaps on the field as he did last season. Yet having multiple pieces who can rotate in and out of the front seven is valuable. So Togiai will have a role in some shape or form in 2026––the question relies on how expansive that role will be.

Henry To'oTo'o | LB

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Contract Expires: 2027

A big year is ahead of To'oTo'o. He'll be a critical piece of this Texans defense following two steady seasons as their primary WILL linebacker. He needs to step up in the wake of E.J. Speed's season-ending injury, and on top of it all, he's in a contract year as he enters the last season of his rookie deal.

Based on how expensive the Texans' defense is becoming, and the work Houston's done to their linebacker group throughout this offseason, there's a good chance that To'oTo'o could simply be maximizing the value on his next contract for a team outside of Houston. Nonetheless, this season is about as big as it can get for the 25-year-old.

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