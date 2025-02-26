Titans Give Former Pro Bowl Linebacker Permission to Seek Trade
The Tennessee Titans granted permission for linebacker Harold Landry III to seek a trade if desired, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
Landry has played all six seasons of his NFL career with the Titans, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021. He competed in all 17 games this past season, totaling 71 tackles, a team-high nine sacks, 18 pressures and four pass deflections.
He has two years left on his five-year, $87.5 million contract, with which he's due a $17.5 million base salary for next season. He signed the deal after his Pro Bowl season in '21.
This decision comes ahead of the NFL draft in April, where the Titans hold the No. 1 spot. Now, Tennessee could be more interested in drafting Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter with the top draft pick. Carter is not planning to work out at this week's NFL Scouting Combine as he recovers from a shoulder injury.
The Titans still have other options with the No. 1 pick, including multiple quarterbacks and two-way star Travis Hunter. If Landry does end up somewhere else, Carter is a great option.