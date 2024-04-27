NFL Draft, Round 5: Titans Take Louisville Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. with No. 146 Pick
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have added some depth to their secondary in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Tennessee picked Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. with the No. 146 selection on Saturday afternoon.
Last season, Brownlee totaled 30 tackles, six passes defended, and an interception for the Cardinals. He helped lead Louisville to a 10-4 record in 2023, which included a trip to the ACC Championship Game.
Brownlee becomes the third defensive player selected by the Titans in this year's draft. Tennessee previously took Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the second round and North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray in the fourth round.
Brownlee began his college career at Florida State in 2019 and spent three seasons with the Seminoles. He then transferred to Louisville ahead of the 2022 campaign, playing two years for the Cardinals.
Over the course of his five-year college career, Brownlee tallied 174 tackles, 22 passes defended and six interceptions, including a pick-six.
Without question, Brownlee is excited about the opportunity to put on the Titans uniform. However, he does have a little bit of a chip on his shoulder after waiting until the fifth round.
"For me, I feel like I should have went earlier. Feel like a lot of guys that did go before me, they didn't put in the work I did," Brownlee said. "I'm just ready to get to work and show the the world what Jarvis Brownlee is made of."
Last season, the Titans struggled in pass defense. Tennessee ranked 19th in opponent yards per pass (7.3), 29th in opponent completion percentage (67.8%). and 32nd in interceptions (six).
Brownlee could come in and compete immediately for a big role in the secondary.
"I'm just ready to go. It's a dream come true, it's a blessing," Brownlee said.
