Three Possible First Round Picks for Titans

Things didn't exactly go their way in Week 18, but the Tennessee Titans still have a Top 5 draft pick on the way.

After another 3-14 season, the Titans join the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders with that record. Their .574 strength of schedule came back to haunt them, even though they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

Tennessee knows they have a Top 5 pick, it's just a matter of what they're going to do with it. Drafting No. 4 overall doesn't leave a ton of room to draft down, though that's still an option they could, and should consider.

That said, all eyes are on this team adding a receiver or stellar defensive player with their first round pick. They might have to overpay on a wideout, but that's a decision that could outweigh the risks involved.

Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Currently, ESPN's Jordan Reid sees the Titans selecting Reese No. 4 overall. A pair of quarterbacks and offensive lineman went ahead of him, two positions the Titans don't necessarily need.

While adding another guard or tackle would be nice, the addition of Reese would do wonders for this defense. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons can't do everything by himself, and this would be a massive pick to make should they indeed add a defensive coordinator as their head coach.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Don't be shocked to see the Titans linked to numerous Buckeyes. Ohio State has one of the most loaded draft classes in recent memory, and that includes Tate who is one of, if not the top receivers in the class.

Tate put up 121 receptions for 1,872 yards with 14 touchdowns in his three-year career. He's well on his way to being a household name in the NFL, it's just a matter of if the Titans opt to select him over the next player listed.

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For what it's worth, Reid has Tate going No. 5 and Tyson going No. 6. Would it be that much of an overpay for the Titans to select Tyson at No. 4? Surrounding rookie quarterback Cam Ward with as much talent as possible will come at a cost, and this is the crossroads they are currently at.

Tyson has some injury concerns, but his numbers are out of this world. In his three-year career, he has 158 receptions for 2,282 yards with 22 touchdowns. Unlike Tate, Tyson actually had a 1,000 yard season with double digit touchdowns.

