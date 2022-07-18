Ten to Watch During Training Camp

NASHVILLE – Just like every NFL team, the Tennessee Titans will enter next week’s training camp with their share of questions.

Some – such as how well quarterback Ryan Tannehill will bounce back from a sub-par 2021, and how well running Derrick Henry returns from his foot injury – probably won’t be answered until the regular season.

But training camp will offer good insight into other players – whether they’re addressing contractual issues, contending for a starting role, seeking to live up to their draft status, adapting to a new team, or in the process of recovering from injury.

Here’s a look at 10 Titans – nine players and one coach – who we’ll be paying particular attention to when the team first hits the practice field on July 27: