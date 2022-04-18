Staying Away Won't Speed Up Brown's Contract Talks

NASHVILLE – Kevin Byard isn’t about to tell a teammate like A.J. Brown how to go about his business when it comes to seeking a contract extension.

But Byard did go through a similar offseason experience himself in 2019, when he became eligible for a contract extension after posting 12 interceptions and 28 passes defensed in his first three seasons.

The Tennessee Titans safety chose to attend voluntary workouts that offseason, confident a deal eventually would be struck. It happened in July, just before training camp, when he and the Titans agreed to a five-year pact worth up to $70.5 million. At the time, the contract made Byard the NFL’s highest-paid safety.

Brown apparently has chosen a different path. ESPN reported Monday that the 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver is not expected to participate in the Titans’ offseason program – on field or off -- while seeking his new contract. Two other top receivers from the 2019 draft, San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and Washington’s Terry McLaurin, are taking a similar approach. ESPN reported McLaurin would at least report to his team’s offseason program, as opposed to Brown and Samuel.

“My approach was, I wanted to show up,” Byard said Monday. “I don’t think it’s (anything) against anybody that doesn’t show up. Like I said, this is voluntary.

“But me personally, I felt that I knew I was going to get paid. I just think it’s a process you have to go (through) when you talk about negotiations and agents and things like that.

“Those big-money contracts, especially extensions, they tend to happen right before training camp. But I was going to be working out anyway, so I wanted to come in here and continue to learn, and to continue to try to get better as a young player. So that’s just what I did. But at the end of the day … I kind of just mind the business that pays me.”

Under general manager Jon Robinson, the Titans’ significant contract extensions have indeed typically come closer to training camp, or a day or two into it.

In addition to Byard, left tackle Taylor Lewan signed his deal on July 27, 2018, and running back Derrick Henry signed his on July 15, 2020.

Brown’s situation might be different, though, because of the explosion in the wide-receiver market over the last couple of months.

Thanks to a slew of free-agent signings and contract extensions at the position, 14 wide receivers will have cap hits over $20 million beginning in 2023, which is when Brown’s extension would kick in. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract. Brown is all but assured of topping the $20 million per year mark on his next deal -- after averaging about 1,000 receiving yards per season from 2019-21, totaling 24 touchdowns and averaging 16.2 yards per reception.