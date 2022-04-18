Staying Away Won't Speed Up Brown's Contract Talks
NASHVILLE – Kevin Byard isn’t about to tell a teammate like A.J. Brown how to go about his business when it comes to seeking a contract extension.
But Byard did go through a similar offseason experience himself in 2019, when he became eligible for a contract extension after posting 12 interceptions and 28 passes defensed in his first three seasons.
The Tennessee Titans safety chose to attend voluntary workouts that offseason, confident a deal eventually would be struck. It happened in July, just before training camp, when he and the Titans agreed to a five-year pact worth up to $70.5 million. At the time, the contract made Byard the NFL’s highest-paid safety.
Brown apparently has chosen a different path. ESPN reported Monday that the 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver is not expected to participate in the Titans’ offseason program – on field or off -- while seeking his new contract. Two other top receivers from the 2019 draft, San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and Washington’s Terry McLaurin, are taking a similar approach. ESPN reported McLaurin would at least report to his team’s offseason program, as opposed to Brown and Samuel.
“My approach was, I wanted to show up,” Byard said Monday. “I don’t think it’s (anything) against anybody that doesn’t show up. Like I said, this is voluntary.
“But me personally, I felt that I knew I was going to get paid. I just think it’s a process you have to go (through) when you talk about negotiations and agents and things like that.
“Those big-money contracts, especially extensions, they tend to happen right before training camp. But I was going to be working out anyway, so I wanted to come in here and continue to learn, and to continue to try to get better as a young player. So that’s just what I did. But at the end of the day … I kind of just mind the business that pays me.”
Under general manager Jon Robinson, the Titans’ significant contract extensions have indeed typically come closer to training camp, or a day or two into it.
In addition to Byard, left tackle Taylor Lewan signed his deal on July 27, 2018, and running back Derrick Henry signed his on July 15, 2020.
Brown’s situation might be different, though, because of the explosion in the wide-receiver market over the last couple of months.
Thanks to a slew of free-agent signings and contract extensions at the position, 14 wide receivers will have cap hits over $20 million beginning in 2023, which is when Brown’s extension would kick in. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract. Brown is all but assured of topping the $20 million per year mark on his next deal -- after averaging about 1,000 receiving yards per season from 2019-21, totaling 24 touchdowns and averaging 16.2 yards per reception.
All Things In Good Time
The fact that Brown isn’t reporting for the start of offseason workouts – which, again, are voluntary -- is not cause for huge concern.
He’s a proven vet at this point, and he’s playing with the same quarterback (Ryan Tannehill), and under the same offensive coordinator (Todd Downing) as Brown did last season.
It’s also worth mentioning that, based on Titans players who talked Monday to the media said, neither coach Mike Vrabel nor Tannehill were present for the first day of offseason workouts either. Byard mentioned that Vrabel “has a deal he’s dealing with,” while tight end Austin Hooper said Tannehill – who’s been in the league for a decade – was still enjoying some time with his family.
But things might start to get a little more interesting in a couple of months. Tennessee’s mandatory minicamp is set for June 14-16.
In 2018, Lewan skipped voluntary workouts and the mandatory minicamp. But in a show of good faith, he did report for the start of training camp without his new deal. The extension was reached soon thereafter.
It also remains to be seen how active Brown will be on social media as he awaits a new contract.
Two of Brown’s fellow 2019 draft mates who are eligible for contract extensions, Samuel and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, recently scrubbed their social-media accounts of connections with their respective teams.
Brown hasn’t gone to that extent, but he has posted a number of tweets that could be interpreted as frustration over his current situation. On Monday afternoon, for instance, he tweeted “I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I.” A couple of weeks ago, he tweeted “Tired of all this just like y’all.”
Byard was asked Monday whether – in his opinion -- addressing a new contract situation on social media helped a player or not.
“I don’t know if it does or not,” Byard said. “Like I said, if somebody wanted to get on social media to talk about what they want to talk about, then that’s on them.
“Honestly, I don’t think it does any bad. I don’t think it does any good. I think it’s just all about what a person’s decision and what they want to talk about. It’s a free country, free speech. So, like I said, me personally, I don’t do much talking and stuff like that on social media unless I’m posting on Instagram.”
Regardless, Byard said, he feels confident Brown’s situation will be resolved in due time, and that Brown won’t miss a beat heading into the 2022 season.
A new deal certainly seems likely at some point. Both parties have expressed their desires to make it happen.
The only question is when.
“I think these things all work themselves out,” Byard said. “And obviously if you’re talking about A.J., A.J. is one of the best receivers in the league. Obviously, Vrabel and Jon have talked to him about being here, so I have no concerns about A.J. not coming in, being in shape, coming here ready to produce and being the same type of guy he’s always been.”