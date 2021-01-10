Titans vs. Ravens: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee will try to take advantage of what homefield advantage it has in Sunday's wild card matchup with Baltimore.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enjoy the best homefield advantage of any team on the opening week of the NFL playoffs. The key will be to take advantage of it.

Attendance at Nissan Stadium for Sunday’s wild card contest against the Baltimore Ravens is limited to 21 percent of capacity, which is roughly 14,500.

That is still more than twice as many fans as any other NFL team will welcome this weekend. Two of the three games on Saturday – at Seattle and at Washington – took place in empty stadiums. Buffalo had 6,772 people in the seats. The Bills were the only home team that won.

After the Titans (11-5) and Ravens (11-5) play, Pittsburgh and New Orleans will host games with no fans allowed.

“It’s always great to be able to play a playoff game at home so the fans can be a part of it,” running back Derrick Henry said. “We definitely want to have this opportunity and I’m glad that we have it and get to play at home, the first time [for me] being in playoffs playing at home as well. It will be great to have the fans in the stands.”

During the 2020 regular season home teams were 127-128-1, the first time in NFL history that visiting teams won more often than not.

In the world of sports gambling, playing at home typically is worth 2.5 points to a team. This season, that has been reduced to 1.0.

Still, Tennessee players and coaches insist there is no place they would rather be.

“I know that the records are going to be about 50/50 with the home games and the road games,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think it’s an idea that you earned it, that you earned the right to play games at home, that you don't have to travel. You don't have to come in, get going on a Saturday at one o'clock to get out at the airport, that you can be here, prepare, and continue to work up until you check into the hotel on Saturday afternoon.”

The last time the Titans hosted a playoff game was 12 years ago to the day, Jan. 10, 2009. That day, they lost 13-10 to Baltimore before a full house of 69,143.

