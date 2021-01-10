NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans vs. Ravens: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee will try to take advantage of what homefield advantage it has in Sunday's wild card matchup with Baltimore.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enjoy the best homefield advantage of any team on the opening week of the NFL playoffs. The key will be to take advantage of it.

Attendance at Nissan Stadium for Sunday’s wild card contest against the Baltimore Ravens is limited to 21 percent of capacity, which is roughly 14,500.

That is still more than twice as many fans as any other NFL team will welcome this weekend. Two of the three games on Saturday – at Seattle and at Washington – took place in empty stadiums. Buffalo had 6,772 people in the seats. The Bills were the only home team that won.

After the Titans (11-5) and Ravens (11-5) play, Pittsburgh and New Orleans will host games with no fans allowed.

“It’s always great to be able to play a playoff game at home so the fans can be a part of it,” running back Derrick Henry said. “We definitely want to have this opportunity and I’m glad that we have it and get to play at home, the first time [for me] being in playoffs playing at home as well. It will be great to have the fans in the stands.”

During the 2020 regular season home teams were 127-128-1, the first time in NFL history that visiting teams won more often than not.

In the world of sports gambling, playing at home typically is worth 2.5 points to a team. This season, that has been reduced to 1.0.

Still, Tennessee players and coaches insist there is no place they would rather be.

“I know that the records are going to be about 50/50 with the home games and the road games,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think it’s an idea that you earned it, that you earned the right to play games at home, that you don't have to travel. You don't have to come in, get going on a Saturday at one o'clock to get out at the airport, that you can be here, prepare, and continue to work up until you check into the hotel on Saturday afternoon.”

The last time the Titans hosted a playoff game was 12 years ago to the day, Jan. 10, 2009. That day, they lost 13-10 to Baltimore before a full house of 69,143.

Until kickoff … . 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens on January 10, 2021.
Game Day

Titans vs. Ravens: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with his players during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Titans-Ravens Inactives

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with tight end Mark Andrews (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Rule of Three: Titans Defense Must Keep These Ravens in Check

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (M) looks on from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Quotes of Note: Ravens on Facing Titans Again

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) heads off a Jacksonville Jaguars player during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Evans Won't Let Penalty Problems Alter His Aggressive Approach

Tennessee Titans helmet on the side line during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Enhance Experience with Practice Squad Adds

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Can Henry Follow Another Rushing Title With Another Big Playoff Run?

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs isn t planning major changes in how the unit plays.
News

Former Titans Coach Aims for College Championship

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Friday Injury Report: A.J. Brown Leaves No Doubt