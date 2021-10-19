Titans-Bills: Live Updates, Analysis

NASHVILLE – It is the first Monday Night Football game at Nissan Stadium in just over four years.

And it pits the Tennessee Titans (3-2) against an opponent in the Buffalo Bills (4-1) that is first in the NFL in many significant categories.

The Bills lead the league in points per game (34.4), points allowed per game (12.8), point differential per game (plus-21.6), turnover ratio (plus-11), interception rate (5.14 percent), total defense (251.8 yards per game), yards per play allowed (4.25) and yards allowed per pass play (4.95) among others.

“Anytime you get to play a night primetime game at home, it is a huge opportunity,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Guys get excited for it. You love to go out there and be able to showcase what we are about. I think guys are excited. I am excited to go out and play in front of a packed house at home. There is not much better than that.”

This is the fourth straight season that the teams have met in early to mid-October. The Titans limited Buffalo to 16 points or fewer in each of the previous three but lost two of them, 13-12 in 2018 and 14-7 in 2019. The Bills come into this one having scored at least 14 points in the first half of each of their last four games.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Buffalo won the coin toss and deferred its option until the second half. Tennessee will get the ball first.

The Titans start from their own 10 after a holding call against Nick Dzubnar during the return.

(12:35) Four of the first six plays are passes Only one is completed, and the Titans punt after 12 yards and one first down.

Caleb Farley starts at cornerback in place of the injured Kristian Fulton. It’s a big opportunity for the 2021 first-round draft pick, and a big risk for the coaching staff.

(6:10) The Bills make their way down the field with relative ease before Tennessee’s defense finally stands its ground inside the 10. Buffalo did not face a third down until the 12th play – and was unsuccessful, which led to Tyler Bass’ 24-yard field goal. Scoring drive: 13 plays, 74 yards, 6:19. BUFFALO 3, TENNESSEE 0

Three missed tackles by the Titans defense, two by Farley, on that drive.