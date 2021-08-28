August 28, 2021
Titans vs. Bears: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee will play its final 2021 NFL preseason game amid a COVID-19 outbreak that will keep coaches and players out of action.
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans don’t have their head coach, their starting quarterback and several others (players and coaches) because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has bedeviled the franchise for a week.

Many of the players who are available for the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium, though, have one final chance to impress coaches. NFL rosters must be reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, and the Titans look to have some challenging decisions to make at wide receiver, on the defensive line and at safety among other spots.

Tennessee’s defense, which has not allowed a touchdown in its first two preseason games, will face rookie quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft, for the first half of this contest. That matchup adds another element of intrigue that does not normally exist in a preseason game.

Players were sent to the locker room for roughly 40 minutes when lightning in the area disrupted pregame warmups, but the scheduled kickoff time has not changed.

On to the game. 

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans win the coin toss and will receive.

Quarterback Matt Barkley, who played for the Bears in 2016, will have the first chance to put points on the board. Barkley won’t have Derrick Henry, Julio Jones or A.J. Brown – all will sit out for the third straight preseason game. Some of the starting offensive line --notably Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold -- will, however, play.

(15:00) Following a touchback, the Titans have the ball at their own 25.

