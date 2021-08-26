Tannehill, Two Others Add to Titans’ COVID Woes

Despite a high vaccination rate among players at the start of camp, Tennessee is dealing with an outbreak days before the end of the preseason.

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans officially have a breakthrough outbreak.

General manager Jon Robinson started training camp with an impromptu press conference during which he heralded a 90 percent vaccination rate among the players. At the time, he stated that he wanted his team to be an example for the community and state regarding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the ease with which it can be administered.

Thursday, two days before the Titans’ final round preseason game, Robinson again gathered reporters prior to practice. This time he revealed that three more players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, have been added to the Reserve-COVID 19 list. That is now seven players in four days after coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Now, Robinson hopes that people will look at his team and grasp the mitigating effects of the vaccine, even when those who have had it contract COVID-19.

“Our medical team has done an outstanding job with talking to the league, and the players, coaches, coach Vrabel (have) had minimal symptoms," he said. "It’s usually a day or two. Then they’re over it and they feel great.

“… [We want to] just to continue to urge vaccination.”

Tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard joined Tannehill as the latest additions to the Reserve-COVID. At least one player has been added in four consecutive days. Outside linebacker Harold Landry, the team's leader in sacks each of the last two years, went on the list Wednesday.

Robinson said that 97-98 percent of the players on the roster have been vaccinated or have tested positive for COVID antibodies.

Tannehill was one who was not fully vaccinated at the start of camp. He had, however, started the process but only because he felt protocols agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players' Association and put in place for the season made it impossible for him to effectively do his job.

The nine-year veteran did not play in either of Tennessee's first two preseason games. Now he will miss a significant portion of time with just over two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season.

"He’ll be engaged in the meetings. He’ll be ready to go," Robinson said. "He’s a pro. He’s played in this league for a long time. We’ve got the utmost confidence in him and his ability to prepare to come out and help this football team."

Much like last season, which was played before vaccinations were available, the Titans are among the first teams to experience significant issues with the virus.

Less than a month into their 2020 schedule they had two games postponed when more than two dozen players and staff members tested positive in a little more than a week. As a result, they played three games in 12 days to kick off a stretch of 13 straight contests without a bye.

Tennessee, which has won its first two preseason games this month, is scheduled to host the Chicago Bears on Saturday in the preseason finale for both teams. Robinson said there is no concern that the contest could be canceled.

"We’ve got some tough decisions heading into the weekend," Robinson said. "I’m excited for the football team. I’m excited for the way guys have played in the two previous games. … Guys are fighting and scrapping every single day to stick around here. I think we’ve got a competitive roster, and I’m anxious to watch these guys play on Saturday night."

Some of them, at least. Others will be in quarantine.