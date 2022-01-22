Titans-Bengals: Live Updates, Analysis

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill were sacked more than any other NFL quarterbacks during the regular season. Which one will stand tall and lead his team to victory in their divisional playoff matchup.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans look to cash in on the fact that they were the sole AFC team to earn a bye in this year’s playoffs when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional round contest at Nissan Stadium.

The big news for the Titans is the return of running back Derrick Henry, who missed the final nine games of the regular season with a broken foot. He now has a steel plate and some screws in the foot, and his fitness, his speed and his durability will be closely watched.

The Bengals got to this point with their first playoff win in 31 years, a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in last weekend’s wild card round. Quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and touchdown passes of 30 yards or more (15) during the regular season, but he also was sacked 51 times, which was more than anyone other quarterback (Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill was next having been sacked 47 times). The ability of Burrow’s offensive line to protect him figures to be the most important factor in Cincinnati’s chances to score.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in next weekend’s AFC Championship.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Temperature at kickoff is 36 degrees. It will drop as the game progresses and the sun goes down. The goalpost flags indicate little wind.

Cincinnati wins the coin toss and defers its option until the second half. Tennessee will get the ball first.

Touchback. The Titans will start at their own 25.

(15:00) The first play of the game is a play-action fake to Derrick Henry. Ryan Tannehill’s pass to Julio Jones is intercepted.

Cincinnati has the ball at the Tennessee 42.

(14:08) A missed tackle by David Long allows running back Joe Mixon to turn a short reception into a 21-yard gain. It was second-and-13 after Naquan Jones and Denico Autry combined for a sack on first down.

(12:06) Rookie kicker Evan McPherson produces the first points with a 38-yard field goal. A delay of game penalty made it third-and-14, and Burrow completed a pass to Tee Higgins for eight yards. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 22 yards, 2:50. CINCINNATI 3, TENNESSEE 0

Cincinnati’s offense now has had nine full drives in the postseason. Five have ended with field goals and two with touchdowns.

(11:25) Derrick Henry’s second run of the contest is a loss of a yard. His first, on the preceding snap, gained two yards.

(10:42) Safety Von Bell sacks Tannehill for a loss of seven yards on third down. Each quarterback has gone down once so far.

(9:57) Another sack. This one by Harold Landry for a loss of eight yards that makes it third-and-18.

(8:39) Cincinnati can’t convert and is forced to punt. Returner Chester Rogers is interfered as he attempts to field the kick. It’s a 15-yard penalty, and Tennessee’s offense will start from its own 40.

(8:29) The offense crosses midfield with an 11-yard reception by Julio Jones on first down and immediately goes no-huddle.

(6:52) It’s three plays before the Titans huddle again. Henry runs for 8 yards. Henry runs for 3 yards. Henry runs and loses 1 yard.

(6:04) Tannehill’s throw to A.J. Brown on third-and-11 from the Bengals’ 39 is off the mark. That was Brown’s first target, and he was open.

(6:00) Brett Kern’s punt is fair caught at the 12.

(5:17) The Bengals have the day’s first big play. Ja’Marr Chase catches a short pass on second-and-9, makes former LSU teammate Kristian Fulton miss and goes 57 yards to the Tennessee 30.

(3:45) After a reverse to Chase gains 2 yards, Autry sacks Burrow for a loss of 6. It’s third-and-14.

(2:15) Another field goal attempt. This one is from 45 yards, and it is good. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 3:41. CINCINNATI 6, TENNESSEE 0