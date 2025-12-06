Five Questions Ahead of Titans vs. Shedeur Sanders' Browns

The Tennessee Titans are looking for their second win as they head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Browns.

For the first time this season, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will get a chance to face off against another rookie quarterback in Shedeur Sanders. The fifth-round pick out of Colorado is on the precipice of making his third start for the Browns.

To learn more about Sanders and the Browns, we spoke with Cleveland Browns On SI contributor Cade Cracas.

How has Shedeur Sanders looked as the starting quarterback?

"He's made great strides since taking over," Cracas said. "His pocket awareness has gotten better, but he needs to be more confident and avoid looking for the home-run shot everytime.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What makes Myles Garrett so disruptive on defense?

"His ability to fly off the edge," Cracas said. "He's technically sound, athletic and speedy which makes him so dominant as an edge rusher."

What's something people should know about the Browns that cannot be found in a box score?

"They are very strugglesome up front with the offensive line right now," Cracas said. "Across the board, they are suffering right now and due to injuries and inconsistencies they can be easily pushed back."

"If the Titans can address that and throw a few blitzes in the mix, they might be able to catch the Browns off guard early."

If the Browns were to lose, what would be the reason why?

"It would be because of Shedeur Sanders and the offense," Cracas said. "There's no way this Titans defense is able to beat Myles Garrett and the defensive line that has been so dominant."

What's your prediction for the game?

"I'd be shocked if the Browns lose, however, I think Myles Garrett goes out there and gets 3+ sacks while Judkins rushes for over 100+ yards," Cracas said. "Final score: 35-17."

The game will be a challenging one for the Titans as they try to navigate Garrett, who could break the single-season sack record if he gets four sacks on Ward, which is an achievement he's had twice in the last five games.

For an offense that only managed to score three points against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans will have to accomplish a lot if they want to pull off the upset on the road and claim their second victory of the season.

It won't be easy, but the Titans are a team with nothing more to lose, so it could end up becoming a close game.

